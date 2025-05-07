Tourists Rally, Tame Cyclones, 6-5

May 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - 2B Marco Vargas continued a stellar start to his Cyclones' career, picking up two more hits and driving in a run, but the Asheville Tourists rallied from five runs down to stun Brooklyn, 6-5, on Wednesday night at McCormick Field.

Brooklyn (18-10) started fast, putting up a crooked number in the first frame. With one out, Vargas slashed a single to center and stole second before walks to DH Jacob Reimer and CF Carson Benge loaded the bases. On the first pitch he saw, 3B Jesús Báez uncorked a sharp groundball down the third-base line and into the corner. All three runners scored on the 20-year-old's double, providing the Cyclones a 3-0 lead. 2B Boston Baro followed with a scalding grounder to short that ricocheted into left field, allowing Báez to scamper home, extending the cushion to 4-0.

An inning later, the Cyclones remained on the offensive. RF A.J. Ewing slammed a one-out double to right before swiping third. Vargas followed with a run-scoring rope to center to stretch Brooklyn's lead to 5-0. However, Vargas' base knock would be the Cyclones' last until the ninth.

Asheville (13-16) started their comeback effort in the bottom of the second. With the bases empty and two out, C Garret Guillmete singled to left and 1B Trevor Austin worked a walk before RF Tyler Whitaker snapped an 0-for-18 slide with a RBI single to center.

In the fourth, the Tourists continued to inch closer. 2B-SS Chase Jaworsky reached on a throwing error before CF Lucas Spence singled, and both runners advanced on a misplayed ball in center. Following a pitching change and a strikeout, Austin blasted a two-run double off the tall right-field fence to pull Asheville within a pair, 5-3.

It remained a two-run game until the seventh. Asheville put the leadoff man on with a single, but he was quickly erased on a double play. With the bases empty and two out, SS-3B Cristian González singled, and Jaworsky walked to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. Spence then hammered a towering drive over the fence in right for a go-ahead, three-run home run. The Chicago Heights, Ill. native's first home run of the year - and his first at the High-A level - provided Asheville with its first lead of the series, 6-5.

Brooklyn would put the tying run in scoring position in the ninth, but could not complete the comeback. LF Diego Mosquera stroked a one-out single and advanced to second on a ground out before a pop up to short ended the ballgame.

Neither starter factored into the decision on Wednesday. Brooklyn's RHP Brendan Girton lasted 3.0-plus frames, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits, walking three and striking out three. RHP Anderson Brito was taxed for five runs (four earned) in 3.0 frames for Asheville, issuing two walks and punching out five.

RHP Juan Bello (1-2) was stellar in relief for the Tourists. The 21-year-old tossed 5.0 innings of one-hit shutout ball, striking out six without allowing a walk to earn his first win as a member of the Houston Astros' organization. Asheville's bullpen allowed just one hit over the game's final 6.0 frames.

RHP Jace Beck (1-1) was saddled with his first defeat. The 24-year-old permitted three runs on three hits in an inning of work, walking one without recording a strikeout.

Brooklyn will try and regain the series edge in game three on Thursday night. RHP R.J. Gordon (3-0, 2.14) is slated to make the start for the Cyclones. The Tourists are projected to counter with RHP Bryce Mayer (NR), who will be making his Asheville and High-A debut. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

