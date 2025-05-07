Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (18-9) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (10-18)

RHP Carlos Lagrange (2-1, 4.58 ERA) vs. RHP Travis Sthele (1-1. 4.44 ERA)

| Game 28 | Road Game 14 | Wednesday, May 7, 2025 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

CONSISTENCY: The Renegades fall in the series opener to Wilmington on Tuesday. With five series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have four series victories and one split. Hudson Valley has still not lost a series since July 2024, when they dropped four of six to the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. Since then, the Renegades have won nine series and split three, including a six-game sweep of Wilmington earlier this month.

WALK-OFF LOSS: Hudson Valley's walk-off 4-3 loss on Tuesday marked the first defeat this season when leading after eight innings. The Renegades had previously been 15-0 in those situations.

FAN FAVORITE: Jace Avina has been on a tear at the dish, building a current on-base streak of 21 consecutive games. The on-base streak is the second-longest in the South Atlantic League. Avina is hitting .333 with a .478 on-base percentage during the on-base streak, recording 11 RBIs, 15 walks and an .942 OPS. In the last eight games, Avina has reached base safely 20 times. His .326 average overall this season is fifth in the SAL. Avina has also hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, which includes six multi-hit outings

COMING ALIVE: After a slow start to the season, Omar Martinez has been swinging the bat well in recent games. During a current six-game hitting streak, the Renegades catcher is 8-for-2 (.364) at the plate with a home run, four RBIs and five walks. Martinez has boosted his season average from .203 to .244, and has recorded two multi-hit outings in the last four games. He had 13 home runs in 2024, which led the team, and also drove in 41 runs.

MIDDLE INNINGS: The middle innings have been kind to the Renegades this season. Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 75-28. In the fifth alone, the Renegades are outscoring opponents 21-8.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching was excellent down the stretch in 2024 for the Renegades, and a new crew of pitchers is off to a outstanding start in 2025. In 27 games, Hudson Valley starters have 170 punchouts in 134.0 innings, good for a 11.4 K/9 clip. Those 170 strikeouts are the most of any team in MiLB including AAA teams, despite AAA clubs playing six more games. The staff has also issued just 50 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.3.

SNAKE EYES: On Saturday, the Renegades had eight doubles, tying a single-game franchise record since 2005. That total was matched on August 14th, 2005 against the New Jersey Cardinals, and in a June 22nd, 2022 matchup against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The mark is also the most doubles of any team in MiLB this season.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham, the Yankees 2nd round pick in 2024, continued his stellar start to his professional career on Saturday. The right-hander threw six innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits and one unearned run. Cunningham has now gone at least six innings in four straight starts, and has struck out six or more batters in four out of five outings. Across his last 24 innings pitched, the Vanderbilt product has been charged with only one earned run, good for a 0.38 ERA. He is the only Renegades starter to have three quality starts this season.

IT'S WILMINGTON AGAIN!: Hudson Valley continues their season series this week with the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. The two teams will face off 30 times in 2025, after seeing each other for 30 contests last year. Entering this series, the Renegades had won 14 straight games over the Blue Rocks. Hudson Valley swept the first six-game series of 2025 against the Blue Rocks in April. In 2024, the Renegades finished with a 20-10 record. Last August, Hudson Valley earned their first seven-game sweep in franchise history over the Blue Rocks. The SAL North foes will play 18 times in the first half, before 12 games in the final 66 games of 2025.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz turned in another strong performance on Friday, consistently working out of trouble with runners on base. The Yankees No. 6 prospect allowed just one run across 5.2 innings, with Jersey Shore going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Rodriguez-Cruz retired seven in a row to finish his outing. He has allowed two total runs across his last 18.2 innings. Last week in Asheville, the right-hander struck out a career-high 12 batters, beoming the first Renegade starter to eclipse double-digit strikeouts since Baron Stuart on September 7th, 2024.

TEENAGE SPARK: It was announced on Tuesday that George Lombard Jr. is being called up to Double-A Somerset. The Yankees No. 1 prospect had a tremendous start to the season with Hudson Valley. Lombard reached base safely in 23 of 24 games he played in High-A this season. Lombard had a .495 on-base percentage and a .983 OPS, drawing 23 walks in 111 plate appearances while stealing 11 bases. As he departs, Lombard's .495 on-base percentage ranked first in the South Atlantic League. Lombard is also second in the SAL in walks and batting average.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen looks sharp early this season, recording a 2.65 ERA through 27 games, the best mark in High-A and third-best in MILB. The Renegades only trail Pensacola (AA, MIA) and Erie (AA, DET). Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .193 opposing average, while striking out 115 batters in 98.1 innings.

DOMINICAN FLAMETHROWER: Hard-throwing right-hander Carlos Lagrange was excellent again on Tuesday night against Jersey Shore. After allowing two runs in the first, the Yankees No. 17 prospect retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced while striking out eight in 5.2 frames. Lagrange has struck out seven or more batters in each of his first four starts, punching out 32 batters in 19.2 innings (15.0 K/9).

RBI MACHINE: Jackson Castillo continues to drive in runs at a high rate in High-A after joining the Renegades last season. Castillo ranks seventh in the SAL with 19 RBIs, and has reached base safely in 20 of 22 games played. On April 26th, Castillo was 3-for-5 with a grand slam, six RBIs, and two runs scored. It is the second time already in 2025 that Castillo has driven in six runs after a six-RBI outing at Brooklyn on April 10. Castillo has recorded six or more three times as a Renegade.

HOME BODIES: Hudson Valley has started 11-3 at home in 2025, having won 11 of its last 13 at Heritage Financial Park. With three series victories at home in 2025, the 'Gades have not lost a series at home since September 2023. During that time span of 17 home series, the Renegades have won 14 and split just three of them. The Renegades are 57-22 (.721) at home since the start of the 2024 season, the best record in MiLB.

WEEKLY HONORS: Last Monday, the Renegades swept the South Atlantic League weekly honors, with Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz earning Pitcher of the Week and Jace Avina earning Player of the Week. It is the first since Hudson Valley joined the SAL that they have swept the honor. Rodriguez-Cruz tossed 6.1 scoreless with a career-high 12 strikeouts, tied for the second-most strikeouts in Renegades history. Avina hit .545 (12-for-22) at the plate with four multi-hit games.

STAR-STUDDED: The Renegades currently have six of the top 30 prospects in the New York Yankees system, which includes five pitchers. No. 19 Yankees prospect Kyle Carr is on Hudson Valley's Opening Day roster for the second straight year. He made his first career Opening Day start on April 4th. The Renegades also welcome the Yankees' top two picks from the 2025 Draft in pitchers Ben Hess and Bryce Cunningham, making their professional debuts. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, the Yankees No. 7 prospect who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox, starts his New York career with the Gades'. Carlos Lagrange (Yankees No. 18 prospect) makes his High-A debut. OF Brendan Jones recently joined the Yankees Top 30 (#30).

