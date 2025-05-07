Spence and Bello Lead Asheville in Thrilling Victory

May 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE, NC - Lots of furry friends equipped with loud barks of cheer visited McCormick Field on Wednesday night as the Asheville Tourists downed the Brooklyn Cyclones 6-5.

There were 407 dogs in attendance for Doggies at the Diamond. They came to an exciting matchup, with the Tourists (13-16) coming back in the late inning to down the Cyclones (18-10) and even the series at one game apiece.

It was all Brooklyn through the first one and a half frames. The club plated all five of their runs in the first and second innings to open up a large lead.

Asheville responded with one run in the home second, before Drew Vogel notched a two-RBI double to left center field in the fourth inning, drawing the team to within two.

Rallying in the seventh with two outs, back-to-back base runners found themselves aboard for the Tourists. Then, Lucas Spence crushed a 420-foot blast over the right field wall to give Asheville its first lead of the series.

Spence was called up to High-A for his debut yesterday. So far in the series, he has homered, tripled, and doubled with five RBIs and three runs scored.

The star of the pitching staff tonight was Juan Bello (W, 1-2). Coming into the outing as the No. 24 prospect in the Astros' farm system, he tossed five shutout innings while racking up six strikeouts. He entered in the fifth and finished the job, putting together his best and longest outing of the year.

Led by the bottom of the order, batters six through nine all had multi-hit affairs as the team racked up a dozen hits.

These two clubs will face off at McCormick Field once again tomorrow, with the first pitch of Game 3 in the series taking place at 6:35 p.m. ET.

