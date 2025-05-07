Hot Rods Early Offense Not Enough, Lose 7-6 to Dash

May 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Jhon Diaz and Ryan Spikes each drove in two runs, while Hayden Snelsire dealt 3.1 scoreless innings of relief, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (15-14) couldn't hold off the Winston-Salem Dash (11-18) in a 7-6 loss on Wednesday at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods jumpstarted the scoring in the top of the first inning against Dash start Jake Bockenstedt. With two outs, Mac Horvath doubled, and Noah Myers drove him in with a base hit. Spikes stepped up to the plate and mashed a two-run homer, giving Bowling Green a 3-0 lead.

Winston-Salem plated a run in the bottom of the second against Bowling Green reliever Gerlin Rosario. With two outs, Jackson Appel doubled, and Wes Kath knocked him in with a single, making it a 3-1 game.

Bowling Green added to their score in the top of the third with Bockenstedt still on the mound. Emilien Pitre led off with a double and Noah Myers singled, putting runners at the corners. A throwing error from the catcher Appel allowed Pitre to score. One out later, Diaz plated Myers with a triple to right, making it a 5-1 Hot Rods lead. The Dash tallied their second run in the bottom of the third on a double from Jeral Perez and an error from Rosario, bringing the score to 5-2.

Winston-Salem brought in another run in the bottom of the fourth with Rosario still on the mound. Arxy Hernandez led off with a triple, Appel walked, Samuel Zavala walked, and Sam Antonacci pushed in a run with another walk, making it a 6-3 game.

The score would stay until the bottom of the ninth inning with the Dash scoring against Hot Rods reliever Garrett Gainey. Jordan Sprinkle collected a one-out double and stole third base. Antonacci was hit by a pitch and Perez singled in Sprinkle, making it 6-4. Braden Montgomery stepped in and blasted a three-run, walk off homer, leading the Dash to a 7-6 win.

Madison Jeffrey (1-1) received the win, tossing 2.0 perfect innings of relief while striking out one. Gainey (0-1) was given the loss, allowing four runs on three hits while striking out two.

The Hot Rods and Dash play the third game of a six-game series with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch at Truist Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP TJ Nichols (1-1, 2.18) against Winston-Salem RHP Seth Keener (0-3, 13.00).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

