Hot Rods Game Notes

Game One Woes.... The Hot Rods dropped the opening game of the series to the Dash, 7-5 on Tuesday. Both offenses started off hot, combining for six runs over the first two innings, including RBI hits from Aidan Smith and Raudelis Martinez while Braden Montgomery blasted two homers. The Dash took control the rest of the way, with Emilien Pitre drawing the Hot Rods within two runs with a long ball in the ninth inning, but it was too little, too late.

Any Means Necessary.... Although it has been a tough stretch for Noah Myers, he has continued to find ways to get on base. Over his last 10 games, he is 4-for-31 (.129) but holds and OBP of .400. During this 10-game drought, he has worked 14 walks. Only Raudelis Martinez (.500) and Mac Horvath (.413) have a higher OBP over this span. Myers has a heft lead over the rest of the Hot Rods lineup, working a team-leading 24 walks so far in 2025.

Double Dipping.... The Hot Rods won two weekly awards during their series with the IronBirds. Mac Horvath is your most recent South Atlantic League Player of the Week, going 7-for-19 (.368) with four homers and 10 RBIs. Santiago Suarez was the recipient of SAL Pitcher of the Week. He earned his award by going 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and one walk, striking out five and logging his second quality start in the process.

Saurez Starts.... The most recent winner of South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week, Santiago Suarez, gets the start Wednesday. He earned his award by going 6.0 scoreless innings against the IronBirds last week, allowing just one hit and one walk during the outing. This was his second quality start of the season and his third start this season going 5.0 or more innings.

