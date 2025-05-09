Drive Power Past Emperors, 9-5, Behind White's Homer, Anderson's 3 RBIs

May 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







ROME, Ga. - Hudson White's two-run homer in the eighth inning capped a balanced offensive effort as the Greenville Drive pulled away late for a 9-5 win over the Rome Emperors on Friday night at AdventHealth Stadium, evening the six-game series at two games apiece.

White finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, including his first home run of the season, while Antonio Anderson drove in three runs on a pair of hits, including a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth. Greenville (14-17) totaled 11 hits and struck out 10 Emperors in the win.

After surrendering an early 2-0 lead in the third, Greenville responded with three runs in the fifth to retake control. White sparked the frame with a leadoff single and later scored on an RBI double by Andy Lugo. Following a pitching change, Anderson delivered a two-out, two-run single to push the Drive ahead 5-3.

Rome (17-14) chipped away with a solo home run from Joe Olsavsky in the fifth and added another run in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk to Patrick Clohisy, but couldn't solve the Drive bullpen. Matt McShane struck out four in 2 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the save, while John Holobetz (1-0) allowed just one earned run over five innings for the win.

Riley Frey (0-1) was tagged with the loss after surrendering four runs in 3 2/3 innings of relief.

Greenville pulled away with a two-run seventh behind an RBI double from Anderson and a single by Zach Ehrhard. White then put the game out of reach in the eighth with a towering homer to left that scored Marvin Alcantara.

Alcantara, Ehrhard and Anderson each had multi-hit games, and seven different Drive batters scored. The Emperors, meanwhile, managed just five hits and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The two teams continue the series Saturday night.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.