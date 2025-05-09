Pitching Propels Renegades over Wilmington

Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades out-dueled the Wilmington Blue Rocks in a 4-1 victory on Friday night at Frawley Stadium.

Josh Grosz continued the trend of strong starting pitching from Hudson Valley this week, allowing one run on three hits across 6.2 innings, striking out nine and issuing no walks. Grosz (2-1) retired the first 11 batters he faced in the game, and did not allow a runner into scoring position until the sixth.

Friday marked the third straight game a Renegades starter has struck out nine batters, with Carlos Lagrange doing so on Wednesday, and Ben Hess accomplishing the feat on Thursday.

The Renegades threatened throughout the night against Alex Clemmey, who was able to consistently dance around trouble until the top of the seventh. In that frame, Omar Martinez singled and Jose Colmenares walked before a two-out single by Brenny Escanio drove in Martinez with the first run of the game.

Clemmey (1-3) was removed from the game, and reliever Anthony Arguelles walked Brendan Jones to load the bases, then walked Roc Riggio to drive in Colmenares and give Hudson Valley a 2-0 lead.

The Blue Rocks got a run back in the bottom of the seventh when Caleb Lomavita tripled against Grosz and scored on a Brandon Pimentel single off Hayden Merda later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth the Renegades added two insurance runs against Samuel Vasquez. Escanio walked and scored on a Jones triple. Riggio then singled through a drawn-in infield to plate Jones, extending the lead to 4-1. Riggio finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and walk, while Jones went 1-for-4 with a run scored, a triple and an RBI.

Geoff Gilbert set the Blue Rocks down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth to earn the save, striking out Lomavita and Elijah Green to end the game.

Hudson Valley and Wilmington continue their series on Saturday night at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 5:45 with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. To listen live and see station listings visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (3-1, 2.25) starts for the Renegades against RHP Bryan Caceres (0-0, 8.10) for the Blue Rocks.

Hudson Valley returns home on Tuesday, May 13 to begin a six-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds. An exciting list of promotions includes Rascal's Reading Challenge Night on May 13, Soccer Night on May 15 with a Renegades Soccer Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, and Open Mic Night with a Jace Avina Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by TWC Landscaping and Pools on Saturday, May 17. Tickets are available at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

POSTGAME NOTE: The Renegades have won three of the first four games of the series with Wilmington, earning at least a series split. Hudson Valley has either won or split all six series it has played in 2025, and 12 straight series overall, dating back to July 2024.

