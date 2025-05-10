Homecoming Hero: Hall Silences Tourists in 6-1 Win

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - In front of a sea of family and friends watching him pitch in his home state of North Carolina for the first time as a professional, RHP Noah Hall treated them to a show. The 24-year-old allowed just one run on two hits over a career-high 5.2 innings, as the Brooklyn Cyclones pitching staff twirled a combined two-hitter in a 6-1 victory over the Asheville Tourists on Saturday night at McCormick Field.

Hall (3-2) did issue a season-high-tying four walks, but the only two hits he permitted were a solo home run to DH Kenni Gómez in the bottom of the fourth and a double by Gómez. Most of the contact the Charlotte, N.C. native permitted was weak. Yielding six ground ball outs and five infield pop-ups, en route to setting a new career-best in innings (5.2) and pitches thrown (88), as well as his third win of the season.

Scoreless through three innings, Brooklyn (20-11) broke through first with a two-out rally in the top of the fourth. SS Boston Baro and 3B Jesús Báez worked back-to-back walks before the former stole third and scored on a C Ronald Hernandez single to right.

After Hall's no-hit bid ended after 3.2 innings on the Gómez home run, the Cyclones regained the lead for good in the top half of the sixth. With a runner at first and one out, Báez singled to put runners at the corners before Hernandez hit a grounder that the second baseman booted for an error, providing Brooklyn the lead again, 2-1. With two out, LF Diego Mosquera dunked a run-scoring single into right to stretch the advantage to two.

An inning later, Brooklyn started to create a cushion. 2B Marco Vargas walked to start the inning, swiped second, advanced to third on a ground out, and scored on 1B Jacob Reimer's ringing double down the left-field line. Baro promptly smashed the second pitch he saw for a two-base hit into the right-field corner, swaping spots with Reimer, and extending Brooklyn's margin to four, 5-1.

Reimer provided the finishing touches in the top of the ninth. DH Carson Benge registered a hustle double off the short right-field wall and advanced to third before coming home on the Yucaipa, Calif. native's second two-base hit of the day.

The Cyclones' bullpen took the baton from Hall and sprinted across the finish line, retiring all 10 batters they faced. Hall departed with runners at second and third and two out in the sixth. RHP Jace Beck entered and stranded both runners with a fly out to center before tossing a perfect seventh. RHP Dylan Ross pitched a three-up, three-down eighth inning before RHP Chandler Marsh retired all three men he faced in the ninth to seal the 6-1 victory.

RHP Brett Gillis took a no-decision in his start for Asheville (14-18), allowing only one run on two hits over 4.0 innings. RHP José Guédez (1-3) was saddled with his third defeat out of the bullpen, permitting four runs (three earned), walking three, and striking out three in 3.0 frames.

Brooklyn will try and clinch a series victory in Sunday afternoon's series finale. RHP Joel Díaz (1-0, 0.72) is expected to make his second start of the season for the Cyclones. The Tourists are projected to counter with RHP Alain Peña (1-4, 8.02), who is doing the same. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







