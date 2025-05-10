Renegades Holding Food Drive for Ronald McDonald House on May 18

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced today that they will hold a food drive for Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) on Sunday, May 18 at Heritage Financial Park during their 2:05 p.m. game against the Aberdeen IronBirds.

The Renegades will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items at Heritage Financial Park. RMHGHV staff asks for the following most-essential needed items: individually packaged snack foods, juice boxes, small bottles of water, and instant oatmeal.

"We are thrilled to continue our ongoing partnership with the Hudson Valley Renegades and are excited for the community to come together for this food drive which will help us to continue supporting families when they need it most," said Brittany Moretti, Executive Director of RMHGHV. "When a child is sick the entire family needs comfort and support. Our kitchen is the heart of our House and these food donations will help stock our pantry shelves and keep families close to their child in their time of need."

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley provides families with all the comforts of home and eases some of the emotional and financial burdens they experience when faced with their child's illness. Located on the campus of Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York, the House is just steps away from the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital.

Since opening in 2011, RMHGHV has saved more than 3,000 families over $8 million in out-of-pocket lodging and meal costs.

In addition to bringing foodstuffs, $5 from each ticket sold by clicking on this link will directly support the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley.

Any guest who donates will receive a throwback Renegades giveaway in appreciation of their support of RMHGHV.

The food drive is part of the "Helping Hudson Valley" series of collection drives at Heritage Financial Park, which help gather much-needed supplies for non-profits throughout the Hudson Valley each year.







