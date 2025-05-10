Hot Rods Game Notes

May 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Extra-Inning Excitement.... Bowling Green picked up a second-straight win, taking Friday's contest 5-4 over the Dash in 10 innings. The Hot Rods jumped ahead 3-0 after four innings, getting an RBI base hit from Daniel Vellojin and a two-run double off the bat of Blake Robertson. The Dash stormed back with the next three runs, forcing extra-innings. In the top of the tenth, Aidan Smith and Noah Myers drove in runs, while Derrick Edington stepped in for the save, locking up a 5-4 win.

Catching the Action.... Bowling Green's catcher have been joining in on the offensive action over each of their past five games. Daniel Vellojin has the highest average amongst active Hot Rods hitters for the past five games, hitting .286 (6-for-21), driving in three RBI in the process. Bryan Broecker has also stepped up his game, going 5-for-20 (.250) with one RBI.

Forget the Free Passes.... The starting rotation for Bowling Green has gotten off to a phenomenal start to the season. They rank sixth in the South Atlantic League in ERA (3.48), but the most redeeming quality is the ability to stay in the zone. The rotation has walked the least amount of batters in the league by far, only walking 28 over their first 150.0 innings pitched. The next closest team is the Greenville Drive, who have walked 41 batters in 118.0 innings.

Double Dipping.... The Hot Rods won two weekly awards during the series with the IronBirds. Mac Horvath is your most recent South Atlantic League Player of the Week, going 7-for-19 (.368) with four homers and 10 RBIs. Santiago Suarez was the recipient of SAL Pitcher of the Week. He earned his award by going 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and one walk, striking out five and logging his second quality start in the process.







