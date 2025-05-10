Renegades Game Notes

May 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (21-9) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (10-21)

RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (3-1, 2.25 ERA) vs. RHP Bryan Caceres (0-0, 8.10 ERA)

| Game 31 | Road Game 17 | Saturday, May 10, 2025 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

CONSISTENCY: The Renegades have won three of the first four games of their series in Wilmington this week, moving to 21-9 so far in 2025. They have ensured at least a series split. With five series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have four series victories and one split. Hudson Valley has still not lost a series since July 2024, when they dropped four of six to the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. Since then, the Renegades have won seven series and split four.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: Josh Grosz had his best performance by far of 2025 on Saturday, throwing 6.2 innings and allowing just one run on three hits. He didn't allow a run until the seventh, and the right-hander matched his season-high with nine strikeouts. He became the fourth Hudson Valley starter already this season to have multiple 9+ punchout performances.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching is off to a outstanding start in 2025. Carlos Lagrange, Ben Hess, and Josh Grosz have allowed just six total hits and one earned run across 19 innings in the last three games. In 30 games, Hudson Valley starters have 197 punchouts in 153.0 innings, good for a 11.6 K/9 clip. Those 197 strikeouts are 12 more than any team in MiLB including AAA teams, despite AAA clubs playing six more games. The staff has also issued just 52 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.0.

COMING ALIVE: Omar Martinez has been on fire in recent games, currently holding a nine-game hit streak. He has hit four home runs in the last four contests. He became the first Renegade to homer in three straight games since Grant Richardson in August 2023. After just one long ball in his first 100 plate appearances this season, Martinez has launched four homers in his last 19 trips to the plate. On Thursday, Martinez was 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs, having driven in eight runs in the last two games. During the current nine-game hitting streak, the Renegades catcher is 15-for-34 (.441) at the plate with four home runs, 12 RBIs and a 1.417 OPS. Martinez has boosted his season average from .203 to .284, and has recorded four multi-hit outings in the last six games.

THE HESS TRUCK IS HERE: Ben Hess put together by far his best start as a pro on Thursday night, throwing a career-high 6.2 innings while allowing just one hit and one unearned run. The right-hander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, retiring 18 of the first 20 batters he faced. His nine strikeouts matched a career-high that he's already set twice in five starts. With 39 punchouts in 25 innings, Hess is currently on a 14.0 K/9 clip.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had another offensive outburst on Thursday, striking for 12 runs in the second consecutive game on 14 hits. Six players recorded multiple knocks. Through 29 games, the Renegades have now put together 12 games of 10 or more hits and eight games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in five contests already this season, after doing so on 11 occasions in 2024. On Wednesday, Brendan Jones and Omar Martinez had the first four-hit games for a Renegades player since May 2024, while four others had multi-hit outings.

DOMINICAN FLAMETHROWER: Hard-throwing right-hander Carlos Lagrange was outstanding again on Wednesday night at Wilmington. The Yankees No. 17 prospect allowed just one unearned run on two hits in 5.2 innings, striking out nine. Lagrange retired 17 in a row after allowing a hit in the first inning. The right-hander has struck out seven or more batters in each of his first five starts, punching out 41 batters in 25.1 innings (14.7 K/9). Across his last four outings, Lagrange has a 2.01 ERA, allowing just five earned runs in 22.1 frames.

MIDDLE INNINGS: The middle innings have been kind to the Renegades this season. Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 87-29.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen looks sharp early this season, recording a 2.45 ERA through 30 games, the best mark in High-A and second-best in MILB. The Renegades only trail Erie (AA, DET) with a 2.10 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .186 opposing average, while striking out 126 batters in 106.1 innings. In the last three games, the bullpen has thrown eight scoreless frames while allowing just two hits.

FAN FAVORITE: Jace Avina has been on a tear at the dish, building a current on-base streak of 22 consecutive games. The on-base streak is the second-longest in the South Atlantic League. Avina is hitting .311 with a .458 on-base percentage during the on-base streak, recording 11 RBIs, 16 walks and an .890 OPS. In the last nine games, Avina has reached base safely 21 times. His .308 average overall this season is eighth in the SAL. Avina has also hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, which includes six multi-hit outings.

SNAKE EYES: On Saturday, the Renegades had eight doubles, tying a single-game franchise record since 2005. That total was matched on August 14th, 2005 against the New Jersey Cardinals, and in a June 22nd, 2022 matchup against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The mark is also the most doubles of any team in MiLB this season.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham, the Yankees 2nd round pick in 2024, continued his stellar start to his professional career on Saturday. The right-hander threw six innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits and one unearned run. Cunningham has now gone at least six innings in four straight starts, and has struck out six or more batters in four out of five outings. Across his last 24 innings pitched, the Vanderbilt product has been charged with only one earned run, good for a 0.38 ERA. He is the only Renegades starter to have three quality starts this season.

IT'S WILMINGTON AGAIN!: Hudson Valley continues their season series this week with the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. The two teams will face off 30 times in 2025, after seeing each other for 30 contests last year. Entering this series, the Renegades had won 14 straight games over the Blue Rocks. Hudson Valley swept the first six-game series of 2025 against the Blue Rocks in April. In 2024, the Renegades finished with a 20-10 record. Last August, Hudson Valley earned their first seven-game sweep in franchise history over the Blue Rocks. The SAL North foes will play 18 times in the first half.

RBI MACHINE: Jackson Castillo continues to drive in runs at a high rate in High-A after joining the Renegades last season. Castillo ranks eighth in the SAL with 20 RBIs, and has reached base safely in 23 of 25 games played. Castillo has recorded six or more RBIs three times as a Renegade.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz turned in another strong performance on Friday, consistently working out of trouble with runners on base. The Yankees No. 6 prospect allowed just one run across 5.2 innings, with Jersey Shore going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Rodriguez-Cruz retired seven in a row to finish his outing. He has allowed two total runs across his last 18.2 innings. Last week in Asheville, the right-hander struck out a career-high 12 batters, becoming the first Renegade starter to eclipse double-digit strikeouts since Baron Stuart on September 7th, 2024.

STAR-STUDDED: The Renegades currently have six of the top 30 prospects in the New York Yankees system. No. 19 Yankees prospect Kyle Carr is on Hudson Valley's Opening Day roster for the second straight year. The Renegades also welcome the Yankees' top two picks from the 2025 Draft in pitchers Ben Hess and Bryce Cunningham, making their professional debuts. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, the Yankees No. 7 prospect who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox, starts his New York career with the Gades'. Carlos Lagrange (Yankees No. 18 prospect) makes his High-A debut. OF Brendan Jones recently joined the Yankees Top 30 (#30).







