Cyclones Pitching Throws Two-Hitter and Drops Tourists

May 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - Deprived of hits and offensive momentum, the Asheville Tourists dropped a second straight contest to the Brooklyn Cyclones on Saturday night at McCormick Field by a 6-1 final score.

The Tourists (14-18) were held to just two hits during the affair, nabbing them in the fourth and sixth innings. While they drew four walks off the Cyclones' (20-11) pitching staff, they couldn't muster up a baserunner in the final three frames.

They were kept in the game early by good starting pitching from Brett Gillis. He surrendered a run during his final frame in the fourth, but otherwise gave up just two hits while striking out three.

Tying the game at one in the home fourth, Kenni Gomez launched his third homer of the year to straight away center field.

Regaining the advantage in the sixth, Brooklyn scored twice to make it a 3-1 game. There was a potential inning-ending double play with runners at the corners, but an error prevented the momentum swing and kept the tide in favor of the Cyclones.

They ended up tagging Jose Guedez (L, 1-3) for four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks before the stretch to break the game open.

Trailing by two in the sixth, Asheville had its best chance to level the score with runners on second and third, but stranded both men after a deep flyout to center.

Brooklyn now leads the series three games to two. Asheville will battle them one more time at home this season tomorrow with a 1:05 p.m. ET first pitch.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.