Pitching Stumbles in Copa Weekend Opener

May 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Rome Emperors in their Los Pingüinos uniforms

(Rome Emperors) Rome Emperors in their Los Pingüinos uniforms(Rome Emperors)

ROME, Ga - Friday marked the second game this series in which Greenville recorded double-digit hits (11) as the Drive slugged their way past the Emperors, 9-5.

After Rome's starter, Herick Hernandez dodged a two-out walk in the first, back-to-back-to-back doubles from Zach Ehrhard, Brooks Brannon, and Marvin Alcantara greeted him in the second, bringing around two runs. The Emperors responded in the third, taking advantage of another poor defensive inning for the Drive.

Justin Janas and Joe Olsavksy reached on singles to open the frame, and a passed ball moved them both into scoring position for the top of the lineup. Then, Lizandro Espinoza's ground ball to second base appeared routine until a missed catch error on the first baseman allowed him aboard and of course, a run to score. With runners at the corners for Patrick Clohisy, a wild pitch not only allowed Janas to come home but also impelled Espinoza to take two bases. Clohisy's RBI groundout then put the Emperors in front 3-2.

To get an idea of just how fortunate Rome has been with these nightmarish innings in the field for Greenville, of the Emperors' 12 runs scored over the last two games, just 8 RBI have been awarded.

Greenville's starting pitcher, John Holobetz, was only credited with one earned run (four scored) over his 5.0 innings of work in his Red Sox organizational debut. That came courtesy of Joe Olsavsky's 400-foot big fly to left field in the fifth.

Three hits, including a two-out, two-RBI single from Antonio Anderson, vaulted Greenville back out in front, 5-3, in the fifth prior to Olsavsky's home run. Their offense stayed active all the way through the eighth, scoring two more in the seventh and two more in the eighth on Hudson White's home run he deposited into the Emperors bullpen.

Rome's last real opportunity to make some noise revealed itself in the seventh. With the bases loaded (Tavarez single, Janas base on balls, Machado base on balls) and one out, Espinoza's infield fly and Titus Dumitru's groundball to third stranded three.

Rome's loss to Greenville, Hub City's loss to Greensboro, and Bowling Green's win over Winston-Salem means the three-way knot at the top of the division is back. The Emperors send their ace to mound on Saturday, as JR Ritchie lines up to start game five at 7:00PM ET.

Images from this story







South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.