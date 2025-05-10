Edwards Hurls 6.0 Scoreless Innings, Horvath Homers in 7-0 Win

May 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Mac Horvath belted his team-leading seventh homer of the year and Raudelis Martinez knocked in three runs, while Garrett Edwards tossed 6.0 scoreless innings to lead the Bowling Green Hot Rods (18-14) to a 7-0 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (11-21) on Saturday at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

After Garrett Edwards and Lucas Gordon dealt zeros for the first four frames, Bowling Green plated the first run in the top of the fifth. Aidan Smith worked a two-out walk, and Horvath blasted a two-run homer to left, giving the Hot Rods a 2-0 lead.

The Hot Rods continued the scoring, driving in four runs in the top of the eighth inning against Dash reliever Madison Jeffrey. Ryan Spikes doubled with one out, while Jhon Diaz and Hunter Haas walked, loading the bases. Martinez doubled to left, scoring Spikes and Diaz, making it a 4-0 game. A walk from Bryan Broecker reloaded the bases, and Adrian Santana singled to center, scoring Haas and Martinez, enlarging the lead to 6-0.

The final run came in to score in the top of the ninth inning for Bowling Green against Winston-Salem reliever Joseph Yabbour. Noah Myers singled, and one-out later, Diaz walked. Martinez came through with his second RBI base hit of the night, bring the score to 7-0. Jack Snyder tossed a scoreless ninth frame, ending the game with a 7-0 win for the Hot Rods.

Edwards (3-1) pitched 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks, and struck out five in his third win of the season. Gordon (1-3) hurled 5.0 innings, surrendering two runs on five hits, walking three and striking out six in his third loss of the year.

The Hot Rods and Dash play the finale of a six-game series on Saturday at Truist Stadium with a 1:00 PM CT first pitch. Bowling Green will send out RHP Gary Gill Hill (1-1, 3.13) against Winston-Salem's MLB rehabber RHP Jesse Scholtens (0-0, 9.00).

