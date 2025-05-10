Renegades Go 10 to Top Wilmington

May 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades outlasted the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Saturday night at Frawley Stadium, picking up a 5-2 victory in 10 innings.

The Blue Rocks struck first for a run against Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz in the first when Marcus Brown reached on an error and scored later in the inning on a wild pitch. Wilmington added another run in the second when Matt Suggs raced home on another wild pitch to open up a 2-0 lead.

Rodriguez-Cruz settled down after a turbulent first two innings, allowing two unearned runs on one hit across 4.0 innings, walking three and striking out six.

The Renegades broke through against Byran Caceres in the top of the third, loading the bases with no outs. Parks Harber brought in a run with a fielder's choice groundout, and Coby Morales drove in another with an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

Harber finished the game 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a walk, and Morales went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI.

From there the bullpens for both teams locked in, keeping the game tied 2-2 into extra innings. Tyrone Yulie, Sebastian Keane, Bryce Warrecker and Matt Keating combined for 6.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Renegades, scattering four hits.

Hudson Valley rallied for three runs in the top of the 10th against Thomas Schultz. With automatic runner Tomas Frick at second base, Brendan Jones walked and Roc Riggio lined an RBI double down the right field line to score Frick. The next batter, Harber, ripped a two-run double to left to put the Renegades in front 5-2.

After getting the last two outs in the ninth, Keating (1-0) threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the 10th to seal the victory for the Renegades.

The win secures a series victory for Hudson Valley, their second straight road series win, and fourth straight series win overall.

The Renegades and Blue Rocks finish their series on Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 12:45 with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. To listen live and see station listings visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. RHP Bryce Cunningham (3-1, 2.10) starts for Hudson Valley against Wilmington LHP Jake Bennett, who makes his first start of the season.

Hudson Valley returns home on Tuesday, May 13 to begin a six-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds. An exciting list of promotions includes Rascal's Reading Challenge Night on May 13, Soccer Night on May 15 with a Renegades Soccer Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, and Open Mic Night with a Jace Avina Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by TWC Landscaping and Pools on Saturday, May 17. Tickets are available at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

Renegades Record:

22-9







South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.