Hub City Bullpen Can't Hold up in Loss to Greensboro

May 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Hub City Spartanburgers (17-15) lost their third straight game to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (22-10) Saturday, falling by a final of 9-5 at Fifth Third Park. The Spartanburgers jumped ahead thanks to a grand slam from Gleider Figuereo, but the offense fell silent, and the bullpen was knocked around.

Figuereo's second home run of the season, a 105 mile-per-hour rocket off Greensboro starter Antwone Kelly, scored Arturo Disla, Cal Stark and Casey Cook. Disla doubled on the first pitch of the bottom of the second, Stark hustled out a bunt single on pitch two, and Cook saw six. Figuereo blasted the third pitch he saw over the right-field wall and electrified the crowd of almost 4,000.

Hub City starter D.J. McCarty tossed three scoreless frames and left the ballgame after ceding a two-run single in the top of the fourth to Grasshoppers left fielder Enmanuel Terrero. McCarty struck out five and only left with the two earned runs on his line, as Anthony Susac escaped the fourth with a strikeout and a runner caught stealing. Susac kept the 4-2 Spartanburgers lead intact with a zero in the fifth.

Things went awry for the 'Burger bullpen in the sixth. Seth Clark (L, 0-2) entered for Susac, and sandwiched a catchers' interference between two walks. Clark then walked third baseman Duce Gourson with the bases loaded, which cut the Hub City lead to one, and was pulled for Adonis Villavicencio. The new righty reliever allowed a first-pitch, two-RBI single to left fielder Esmerlyn Valdez. Greensboro took a 5-4 lead into the seventh and proceeded to score three more against Villavicencio. Gourson walked in another, and catcher Omar Alfonzo did the damage with an opposite-field two-run knock. The Grasshoppers scored one more in the top of the eighth against Mailon Felix on a sacrifice fly to reach nine runs.

As momentum mounted for the visitors, Hub City's bats went quiet in the home half-innings. Lefty Hunter Furtado (W, 1-0) came in for Antwone Kelly and tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Reliever Carlos Jimenez ceded the game's final run - unearned - in the eighth. Keith Jones brought home Danyer Cueva thanks to an error by the Greensboro second baseman.

The Spartanburgers hunt a series split Sunday at 2:05 p.m. ET. Mothers' Day festivities take place around Fifth Third Park an hour before first pitch. Right-hander Jose Gonzalez (0-3, 2.37 ERA) faces off against righty Khristian Curtis (0-3, 8.84 ERA).







