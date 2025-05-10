BlueClaws Rally, Top IronBirds 9-8 in Wild Saturday Thriller

May 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws rallied with four in the seventh and one in the eighth to come back and top Aberdeen 9-8 at ShoreTown Ballpark on Saturday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws have taken three of the first five games in the series from the IronBirds.

Aberdeen scored twice in the first inning, on an RBI single from Griff O'Ferrall and another from Anderson De Los Santos. They doubled the lead in the second. Austin Overn, celebrating his 22nd birthday, singled in a run, and then O'Ferrall drove in another on a safety squeeze for a 4-0 lead. Aberdeen has three successful safety squeezes in the last two games.

The BlueClaws got two runs back in the bottom of the second. One scored on a throwing error from catcher Ryan Stafford and another on an RBI single from Cole Roberts.

Bryson Ware went deep in the fourth to tie the game. It was his second home run of the season, both of which have come at ShoreTown Ballpark. The game, however, did not stay tied for long, as Aberdeen got four straight hits to start the fifth off Micah Ottenbreit. Leandro Arias drove in a run with a double and Jake Cunningham's RBI single pushed the lead to 6-4.

Aberdeen led 7-4 before the BlueClaws scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning. Carson DeMartini's RBI double started the rally. Zach Arnold added an RBI single. Then, Pierce Bennett hit a two run triple up the right field line to give the BlueClaws the lead. Aberdeen tied the game in the eighth on a single by Aneudis Mordan.

Then in the bottom of the inning, with runners on the corner, Dylan Campbell hit a groundout to short that scored Cole Roberts from third base with what turned out to be the winning run.

Jaydenn Estanista (1-1) got the last five outs to earn the win.

Pierce Bennett went 4-4 and has hit safely in all eight games he's played in this month. Ware and DeMartini had two hits apiece for the BlueClaws.

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. RHP Aaron Combs starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.