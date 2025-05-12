Learn from the Pros this Summer at the BlueClaws Youth Baseball Camp

May 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Young players can learn from the pros this summer at the BlueClaws Youth Baseball Camp! The BlueClaws will host three different sessions this summer at ShoreTown Ballpark and registration is now open.

Parents are encouraged to register their kids as soon as possible as these sessions are expected to sell out.

The BlueClaws will host the following youth baseball camp sessions, with camp running from 9 am until 12 pm each day:

Session 1: Thursday, July 24th & Friday, July 25th - $155

Session 2: Thursday, August 7th & Friday, August 8th - $155

Session 3: Wednesday, August 20th thru Friday, August 22nd - $200

Campers receive professional instruction from BlueClaws players on the field and in the batting cage at ShoreTown Ballpark. Each day features a variety of stations including pitching, hitting, fielding, and base-running.

Lunch is provided for campers each day of their session. Plus, players will take part in an autograph session on the last day of camp. Campers are then invited back to a BlueClaws game and will receive a complimentary ticket and get to take part in a pre-game parade.

All told, it's a Clawsome experience that campers will never forget!

