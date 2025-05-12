Learn from the Pros this Summer at the BlueClaws Youth Baseball Camp
May 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Young players can learn from the pros this summer at the BlueClaws Youth Baseball Camp! The BlueClaws will host three different sessions this summer at ShoreTown Ballpark and registration is now open.
Parents are encouraged to register their kids as soon as possible as these sessions are expected to sell out.
The BlueClaws will host the following youth baseball camp sessions, with camp running from 9 am until 12 pm each day:
Session 1: Thursday, July 24th & Friday, July 25th - $155
Session 2: Thursday, August 7th & Friday, August 8th - $155
Session 3: Wednesday, August 20th thru Friday, August 22nd - $200
Campers receive professional instruction from BlueClaws players on the field and in the batting cage at ShoreTown Ballpark. Each day features a variety of stations including pitching, hitting, fielding, and base-running.
Lunch is provided for campers each day of their session. Plus, players will take part in an autograph session on the last day of camp. Campers are then invited back to a BlueClaws game and will receive a complimentary ticket and get to take part in a pre-game parade.
All told, it's a Clawsome experience that campers will never forget!
All registration is done online.
South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2025
- Ritchie Reaps SAL Pitcher of the Week Honors - Rome Emperors
- Allan, Gomez & Dohm Join Cyclones, Ross & Nunez Head to Binghamton - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Learn from the Pros this Summer at the BlueClaws Youth Baseball Camp - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Homestand Preview - May 13-18 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Dash Offense Held Down in Game 5 Defeat - Winston-Salem Dash
- Early Deficit Dooms Dash - Winston-Salem Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Learn from the Pros this Summer at the BlueClaws Youth Baseball Camp
- Campbell Homers, But Claws Fall 5-2 on Sunday to Aberdeen
- BlueClaws Rally, Top IronBirds 9-8 in Wild Saturday Thriller
- Birds Beat Claws Friday on BooClaws Night, 8-5
- McFarlane Sharp, Arnold Homers, Claws Win 7-2 on Thursday