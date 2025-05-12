Renegades Homestand Preview - May 13-18

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, return home on Tuesday, May 13 to begin a six-game series with the Aberdeen IronBirds, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

Gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Season Ticket Members. Single-game tickets for this week's homestand begin at just $5 plus taxes and fees. Please note probable pitchers are subject to change.

Tuesday, May 13 - Rascal's Reading Challenge Night - 6:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

Probable Pitchers: LHP Kyle Carr (Yankees #18 prospect) vs. LHP Juan Rojas

The homestand begins with a celebration of the students who successfully completed Rascal's Reading Challenge by reading four (4) books and were awarded with a ticket to the game. For more information on Rascal's Reading Challenge, click here.

Wednesday, May 14 - Pirate Night - 6:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

We Care Wednesday Organization: Gateway Hudson Valley, a non-profit organization with offices in Kingston and Poughkeepsie that has been providing essential services to people with disabilities, behavioral health needs, and the aging population for over 65 years in the Hudson Valley. They offer vocational, residential and therapeutic programs that help people obtain good jobs, stable housing, and healthy connections to others and to the community.

Wine Wednesday Specials: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar (located adjacent to third base breezeway)

Probable Pitchers: RHP Carlos Lagrange (Yankees #17 prospect) vs. RHP Blake Money

Ahoy, landlubbers! Ye best be ready for a night of walkin' the plank at Heritage Financial Park.

Thursday, May 15 - Soccer Night - 6:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Happy Hour Thursday

Giveaway: Renegades Soccer Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 fans.

Happy Hour Thursday Specials: $2 12 oz. Busch Light cans until last call, 50% off 12 oz. Bud Light cans and 16 oz. Michelob Ultra drafts (at Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar) from gates open through 7 p.m., and 50% off Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager 16 oz. drafts (at Sloop Brewing Co. Beer Balcony) from gates open through 7 p.m.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Ben Hess (Yankees #3 prospect) vs. RHP Trey Gibson (Orioles #15 prospect)

The Renegades celebrate the game of soccer at Heritage Financial Park. The first 1,000 guests receive a Renegades soccer jersey as part of the third Jersey Thursday of the season presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union.

Friday, May 16 - Disco Night - 7:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday

Probable Pitchers: RHP Josh Grosz vs. RHP Ty Weatherly

The Renegades kick off the weekend with the fourth Fireworks Friday of the season at Heritage Financial Park. Get ready to put on your dancing shoes and boogie down on Disco Night!

Saturday, May 17 - Open Mic Night - 5:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Giveaway Saturday

Giveaway: Jace Avina Bobblehead presented by TWC Landscaping & Pools for the first 1,000 guests.

Michelob Ultra Concert Series: Breakout Kings

Probable Pitchers: RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (Yankees #6 prospect) vs. TBD

The weekend continues on Saturday evening as the Renegades celebrate Open Mic Night, featuring a night of entertainment from local performers. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Heritage Financial Park will receive a Jace Avina Bobblehead presented by TWC Landscaping & Pools. The fifth installment of the 2025 Michelob Ultra Concert Series sees Breakout Kings performing in The Valley adjacent to the Michelob Ultra Party Patio beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 18 - No Place Like Home - 2:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Bark in the Park, and Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

Probable Pitchers: RHP Bryce Cunningham (Yankees #4 prospect) vs. LHP Juan Rojas

Sunday finishes up the week with No Place Like Home. Click your ... red ... slippers together three times and get ready for a wicked day of fun at the ballpark.

The week wraps up on Sunday with another Sunday Family Funday. As with every Sunday home game at Heritage Financial Park, May 4 will be a Bark in the Park game, with fans encouraged to bring their dogs to the game, as well as featuring a postgame Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. Members of Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union receive a free ticket to every Sunday game as part of their membership, and will be allowed to line up first for Kids Run the Bases.

Membership in Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union is open to all kids 12 & under for only $40 (over $250 value in membership perks). To register your child, click here.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park.







