Dash Offense Held Down in Game 5 Defeat

May 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - Bowling Green (18-14) took game five of the six-game series over Winston-Salem (11-21) by a 7-0 final on Saturday. Powered by a late surge, the Hot Rods rattled off their third straight win over the Dash.

When Madison Jeffrey took the mound in the 8th inning, Bowling Green was in front by a score of 2-0. But three outs later, the Hot Rods looked up at a 6-0 advantage.

The four runs of damage were due to the three walks allowed by the Dash righty. On top of the free passes, Jeffery allowed a pair of extra base hits, followed by a two-RBI single off the bat of Adrian Santana.

The Hot Rods sent all nine batters to the plate in the eighth inning and shut down any thought of a comeback for Winston-Salem in front of the 5,900 fans, their largest home crowd of the season.

To rub salt in the wound, the Hot Rods tacked on one more in the ninth and won by the 7-0 final.

On the other side, the Dash were held to just two base hits all night, the fewest in a single game this season. Cole McConnel secured his seventh multi-hit game of 2025, but was the only offense for Winston-Salem, who took their second shutout loss.

Garrett Edwards (3-1) took the win for Bowling Green after 6.0 innings of five-strikeout baseball. His performance marked both his longest outing and most strikeouts of the year, as well as his career.

For Winston-Salem, Lucas Gordon (1-3) picked up his third loss of the season after 5.0 innings and five hits. The left-hander surrendered a two-run home run to Mac Horvath with two outs in the fifth inning that marked the end of his night.

The Dash will play for a tie of the series on Sunday, May 11. First pitch slated for 2:00 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.