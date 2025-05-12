Allan, Gomez & Dohm Join Cyclones, Ross & Nunez Head to Binghamton

May 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Brooklyn, NY - The New York Mets today announced a series of roster moves for the Brooklyn Cyclones. RHP Matt Allan, RHP Raimon Gomez and RHP Nate Dohn have been transferred to Brooklyn from St. Lucie (A) of the Florida State League. In corresponding moves, RHP Dylan Ross and RHP Anthony Nunez have been transferred to Binghamton (AA) of the Eastern League.

RHP Matt Allan was a member of the 2019 Brooklyn Cyclones, which won the last New York-Penn League Championship before the short-season league was eliminated. Allan tossed 3.0 shutout frames in the decisive Game Three for the Cyclones as they defeated the Lowell Spinners by the score of 4-3. That game, played on September 10, 2019 was the last professional game that Allan appeared in prior to April 6th of this year. The former 3rd round selection went 2,035 days without appearing in a professional game due to a series of injuries, but returned to the mound this season tossing 15.0 innings with St. Lucie and limiting batters to a .204 average before joining the Cyclones.

RHP Raimon Gomez made national news earlier this season when he threw a pitch that was clocked at 104.5 MPH - the fastest pitch in affiliated baseball during the 2025 season. Overall, the 23-year-old threw the top 50 fastest pitches for the St. Lucie Mets this season and 84 of the top 100 pitches. The native of Venezuela was 2-0 in six starts with a 0.69 ERA. In 13.0 innings, the righthander struck out 20 batters. Gomez was a member of the 2023 Cyclones, making the start for the Cyclones Home Opener, but missed most of the last two years with injury.

RHP Nate Dohm was the Mets 3rd round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State University. The former Bulldog went 2-3 with a 3.18 ERA in seven starts with St. Lucie, striking out 34 in 28.1 innings. He is expected to make his Cyclones debut on Thursday when the Cyclones take on the Winston-Salem Dash at 11:00 AM.

Dylan Ross and Anthony Nunez were dominant during their time with the Cyclones, Ross was a flame-thrower for the 'Clones topping out at 101.9 MPH during his 10 appearances with Brooklyn. The 13th round selection in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Georgia was responsible for 41 of the 43 hardest thrown balls by a Cyclone this season including each of the top 31 fastest. The 24-year-old had made just one professional appearance prior to the 2025 season due to inuury.

For Nunez, one of the most fascinating stories in professional baseball, the 2025 season is just his second as a pitcher after getting drafted in 2019 by the San Diego Padres as an infielder. Nunez was nearly unhittable for Brooklyn this season, allowing just three hits in 14.1 innings while striking out 24 batters. Opponents hit just .068 against and he had a WHIP of 0.56.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.