Three Homers Not Enough in 12-6 Loss to Tourists

May 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Brooklyn displayed plenty of raw power on Sunday, hammering three home runs, but it was not enough. Asheville put up multiple runs in the first, second, fifth, and eighth innings, as the Tourists outslugged the Cyclones, 12-6, at McCormick Field.

Brooklyn (20-12) started fast thanks to the long ball. On the third pitch of the game, Fuquay-Varina, N.C. native CF Eli Serrano III hit a laser that cleared the 20-plus foot wall in right for a solo home run. His second of the series and fifth of the year quickly put the Cyclones in front, 1-0.

After a ground out and a RF Carson Benge single, 1B Jacob Reimer stepped in and uncorked a majestic shot over the right-center field fence for Brooklyn's second long ball of the frame. The 21-year-old's team-leading sixth home run of the year padded the Cyclones' lead to three.

However, Asheville (15-18) responded immediately in the bottom half of the first. With one out, C Walker Janek doubled and RF Joseph Sullivan walked before SS Cristian González brought in a run with a single to center. LF Kenni Gómez followed by smashing a double off the right-field fence to chase home another tally, trimming the Tourists' deficit to one, 3-2. After a walk, 1B Will Bush lofted a sacrifice fly to tie the score.

In the second, Asheville snatched the lead for good. RF Tyler Whitaker was plunked by a pitch to start the frame and moved to second on a 2B Chase Jaworsky single. Sullivan stepped in after a strikeout and rifled a towering drive over the tall scoreboard in right-center field for a three-run home run. The Vestavia Hills, Ala. native's second long ball of the week and seventh of the season put the Tourists ahead 6-3.

In the fifth, Asheville put the game out of reach. A pair of walks and a single loaded the bases with nobody out before a third free pass to 3B Trevor Austin, and a Whitaker singled brought in a pair. Following a run-scoring fielder's choice from Jaworsky, Janek carried a sacrifice fly out to left to put the Tourists up by seven, 10-3.

Brooklyn added its third home run of the game in the top of the sixth. SS Marco Vargas singled and took second on a wild pitch before C Chris Suero blasted a ball beyond the fence in left-center for a two-run round-tripper. The Bronx native's team-high-tying sixth home run pulled the Cyclones within five, 10-5.

The Tourists picked up two more runs in the eighth to regain their seven-run lead courtesy of a Sullivan triple and a González sacrifice fly. In the ninth, the Cyclones scratched across the game's final run on a bases-loaded walk to Benge.

RHP Joel Díaz (1-1) was saddled with his first defeat of the season for Brooklyn. The 21-year-old was taxed for a season-high six runs on six hits over 2.0-plus innings, walking a season-high three and striking out two.

Despite permitting three runs in the first, Asheville's RHP Alain Peña (2-4) garnered his second win of 2025. He permitted three runs on seven hits over 5.0 frames, walking two with only one strikeout.

Following the league-wide off day, the Cyclones will return home to Maimonides Park, opening up a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash, the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, on Tuesday evening. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the lid-lifter. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.