Hot Rods Game Notes

May 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Comeback Kids.... After losing the first two games of the series, Bowling Green has a chance to win the series outright on Sunday. The Hot Rods picked up wins Thursday and Friday, and made it three-straight wins with their 7-0, shutout victory on Saturday. Mac Horvath started the scoring with a two-run homer in the fifth. A four-run eighth inning carried the lead forward for Bowling Green, headlined by two-RBI hits from Raudelis Martinez and Adrian Santana. Garrett Edwards, Drew Dowd, and Jack Snyder combined for 9.0 scoreless innings, securing a 7-0 win.

Mac Attack.... Over his past 10 games played, Mac Horvath has put together one of the most impressive stat lines in the SAL. Between Aberdeen and Winston-Salem during the two-week road trip, he is 12-for-41 (.293) with six homers, three doubles, and 15 RBI. The solid stretch has catapulted Horvath into the team-lead in RBIs with 21 on the season.

Free Pass Fanatic.... With another walk on his line last night, Noah Myers sits in second place in the SAL. He has earned 29 walks this year, only behind Joseph Sullivan of the Asheville Tourists, who the Hot Rods will see next week. Myers is also second in the league in OBP (.486), behind George Lombard Jr. of the Hudson Valley Renegades.

Double Dipping.... The Hot Rods won two weekly awards during the series with the IronBirds. Mac Horvath is your most recent South Atlantic League Player of the Week, going 7-for-19 (.368) with four homers and 10 RBIs. Santiago Suarez was the recipient of SAL Pitcher of the Week. He earned his award by going 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and one walk, striking out five and logging his second quality start in the process.







