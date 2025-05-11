Spartanburgers Drop Series Finale to Grasshoppers
May 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hub City Spartanburgers News Release
SPARTANBURG, S.C - Hub City started the week off well against Greensboro, winning the first two games of six at Fifth Third Park. But the Grasshoppers (23-10) bounced back and won the final four, wrapping up a series victory over the Spartanburgers (17-16) on Mother's Day by a 4-1 scoreline.
The Spartanburgers knocked nine hits on the afternoon but stranded eight runners on base. Hub City batted 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The only Spartanburgers' run came across in the bottom of the second, when Dylan Dreiling doubled in Casey Cook.
Greensboro's offense took advantage of its early opportunities, first against right-handed starter Jose Gonzalez (L, 0-4) in the top of the first. With two outs, designated hitter Javier Rivas singled in left fielder Esmerlyn Valdez and put the Grasshoppers on the front foot. The visitors got another run across in the top of the fourth when right fielder Shalin Polanco singled in shortstop Keiner Delgado. In total, Gonzalez allowed two runs (the second of which was earned) over 4 1/3 innings and struck out five Grasshoppers.
Hub City couldn't get anything past the Greensboro defense, who played errorless baseball behind six different arms. Starter Khristian Curtis gave up the only 'Burgers' run on the Dreiling double, then the final seven innings were covered by relievers. Jaycob Deese (W, 2-0), the first man out of the bullpen for the Grasshoppers, tossed two scoreless frames to earn the win.
Victor Simeon allowed two runs in the fifth out of the bullpen after taking over for Gonzalez. Josh Sanders made his first High-A appearance and tossed a scoreless sixth with a strikeout. Josh Mollerus and Joey Danielson posted zeros for the final three innings.
Up next for the Spartanburgers is a trip to Fluor Field; the second of four series in the I-85 Rivalry begins Tuesday. Starters are still TBD for a 6:45 p.m. ET first pitch between Hub City and Greenville.
