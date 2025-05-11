Renegades Pound Wilmington Yet Again

Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades clubbed three home runs and got a strong start from Bryce Cunningham to lead them to a 9-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium.

Cunningham became the third Renegades starter of the week to pitch into the seventh inning, completing 6.1 innings and allowing one run on five hits while walking two and striking out four.

The Blue Rocks struck first against Cunningham (4-1) in the bottom of the first after Seaver King doubled and scored on a Caleb Lomavita single. They loaded the bases with no outs in the second, but Cunningham escaped the jam and settled down, retiring 13 straight batters.

Hudson Valley took advantage in the top of the third when Roc Riggio ripped a three-run homer to right field off Jake Bennett (0-1) to put the Renegades in front 3-1. Riggio finished 1-for-3 with two runs, a home run, three RBIs and two walks. He has driven in six runs in his last three games.

The Renegades tacked on two more runs in the sixth as Parks Harber slammed a solo home run to center and later in the frame Jose Colmenares doubled home Coby Morales. In the seventh, Morales blooped a two-run double to left to extend the lead to 7-1.

Cunningham retired the first batter he faced in the seventh before giving way to Chris Kean who finished off the inning. Kean, Hueston Morrill and Tony Rossi combined for 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to close out the game. The Hudson Valley bullpen has combined for 16.2 scoreless innings beginning on Wednesday, and allowed two runs in 20.0 innings in the series.

Brenny Escanio lined a two-run homer to right in the eighth to grow the Renegades lead to 9-1. It was the third home run of the season for Escanio in his 26th game, tying his US career high, set in 2023 in 108 games in with Tampa.

The Renegades pitching staff lowered its ERA to 2.55 on the season on the win, the best mark in Minor League Baseball. With the victory, the Renegades are now 11-1 against Wilmington on the season, and are 19-1 against the Blue Rocks since July 28, 2024.

After an off day on Monday, Hudson Valley returns home on Tuesday, May 13 to begin a six-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 5:45 with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. To listen live and see station listings visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

An exciting list of promotions this week includes Rascal's Reading Challenge Night on May 13, Soccer Night on May 15 with a Renegades Soccer Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, and Open Mic Night with a Jace Avina Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by TWC Landscaping and Pools on Saturday, May 17. Tickets are available at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

