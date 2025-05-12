Montgomery Named South Atlantic League Player of the Week

May 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Winston-Salem Dash have announced that Outfielder Braden Montgomery has been awarded South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors by Minor League Baseball for his performance during the week of May 6 to May 11.

Montgomery, 22, showed up big for Winston-Salem in his home debut series, going 10-21 (.476) at the plate. The former Texas A&M Aggie knocked in 10 RBIs and three home runs. Two of those home runs came in Montgomery's Truist Stadium debut on May 6. On May 7, Montgomery hit a three-run, walk-off home run to secure a 7-6 Dash victory. During the week, he logged five multi-hit games and three multi-RBI performances.

Montgomery is the first Winston-Salem Dash player to merit Player of the Week honors in 2025. He is the first Dash player to be named Player or Pitcher of the Week since Riley Gowens in June of 2024. Montgomery becomes the first Dash position player with the award since current Major Leaguer Brooks Baldwin in August of 2023.

Montgomery is ranked the 5th overall prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization. He was originally selected as the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox traded Montgomery to the White Sox along with Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez in exchange for left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet in 2024.

