Amazin' Starts Here: Benge & Tong Selected to Participate in Futures Game During All-Star Weekend in Atlanta

June 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Former Cyclones OF Carson Benge and RHP Jonah Tong have been selected to the All-Star Futures game, which will be played on Saturday, July 12 in Atlanta as part of MLB's All-Star festivities.

Benge, the No. 3 prospect in the Mets organization according to MLB Pipeline, was an integral part of Brooklyn capturing a playoff berth with the best record in the North Division in the first half. In 60 games with the Cyclones, the Yukon, OK native slashed .302/417/.480/.897. Benge was recently promoted to Double-A Binghamton on June 23.

The Oklahoma State product was a force to be reckoned with in the Brooklyn lineup, putting together one of the best first halves of any player in the SAL. At the time of his promotion, Benge was tied for the South Atlantic League lead in doubles (18) and triples (5). The 2024 first round pick was also 2nd in runs scored (47), batting average (.302), on-base percentage (.417), and OPS (.897).

Tong, who checks in at No. 4 on MLB Pipeline's Mets Top 30 farmhands, erupted onto the scene on Coney Island in 2024. Across 19 starts in Brooklyn, the 22-year-old logged 110 strikeouts in 85 innings of work, while pitching to a tidy 3.71 ERA. At the time of his promotion on April 29, 2024, Tong had not allowed an earned run across four starts with Single-A St. Lucie.

The Markham, Ontario native made it clear right from the jump that he had what it took to succeed at the next level. Across his first five starts with Brooklyn, Tong pitched to a 1.69 ERA, while holding hitters to just a .185 batting average.

The 2022 7th rounder was promoted to Double-A Binghamton on September 1, 2024 for his final two starts of the season. This year, Tong is off and running with another impressive campaign - this time in Double-A with the Rumble Ponies. He's compiled a 6-3 record with a 1.73 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 73 innings. Both his ERA and strikeouts are tops in the Eastern League.

