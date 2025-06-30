Alex McFarlane Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

June 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - After throwing five hitless and scoreless innings on Wednesday in Brooklyn, Alex McFarlane was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week.

McFarlane, a right-hander from the Virgin Islands, was a 4th round pick of the Phillies in 2022 out of the University of Miami.

On Wednesday, he did not allow a hit over his five innings, while walking two and struck out out a career high nine opposing hitters.

McFarlane's win marks the second straight week the BlueClaws have won SAL Pitcher of the Week honors after Braydon Tucker took home the award last week for throwing six hitless innings on June 22nd against Hudson Valley at ShoreTown Ballpark (outfielder Dylan Campbell won SAL Player of the Week in April).

This marks the second straight year the BlueClaws had back-to-back winners of the SAL Pitcher of the Week Awards. Samuel Aldegheri (June 17th) and George Klassen (June 24th) won the award in successive weeks last year.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.