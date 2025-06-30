Hudson Valley Renegades Homestand Preview July 1 - 3

June 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, return home on Tuesday, July 1 to begin a three-game series with the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, who will be making their first trip to Heritage Financial Park of the season as the High-A Subway Series resumes.

Unless otherwise noted gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Season Ticket Members. Single-game tickets for this week's homestand begin at just $6 plus taxes and fees for select games.

Tuesday, July 1 - 2025 Graduation Party - 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

Special Deal: Free parking for all service industry workers

The homestand begins with a Graduation Party for all Classes of 2025! No matter what you've graduated from, if you've graduated from something in 2025, you can get a free ticket to the game. In addition that, it is another night of Baseball Bingo presented by People USA.

Wednesday, July 2 - The Inaugural Rascals - 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery.

Special Deal: Free parking for all veterans and first responders

We Care Wednesday Organization: Fareground, Inc., a non-profit that helping to build a strong food safety-net in the Hudson Valley.

Wine Wednesday Special: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar (located adjacent to third base breezeway)

The beauty. The pageantry. You are cordially invited to join us at Heritage Financial Park for the inaugural Rascals, the newest awards show in the Hudson Valley that is sure to be memorable!

Thursday, July 3 - Independence Day - 7:05 p.m. first pitch - Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for ALL GUESTS

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

Giveaway: Stars & Stripes Replica jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 fans

The Renegades celebrate the United States of America's 249th birthday with style! The first 1,000 guests receive a Renegades Stars & Stripes Replica jersey as part of the sixth Jersey Thursday of the season presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union. Stick around after the game for our annual MEGA Fireworks Show, the biggest and best postgame fireworks show of the season!

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park.







