Hub City Erases Seven-Run Deficit Before Falling in Extras

GREENVILLE, S.C - The Hub City Spartanburgers (17-19) needed seven runs in the ninth to extend Thursday night's game against the Greenville Drive (17-19). Hub City got exactly seven on six hits to extend the game. After a shutdown inning from Wilian Bormie, the I-85 rivalry reached extra innings for the first time. Both teams traded single runs in the 10th before Greenville won on a walk-off walk 12-11 in the 11th.

Bormie and Josh Mollerus proved clutch to help escape both the ninth and 10th innings without allowing the winning run to score. Gleider Figuereo drilled a two-run homer back in the second inning to give Hub City its first lead of the series. Dylan Dreiling bounced a fielder's choice to drive in the final run of a seven-run ninth inning to tie the game.

As has been the case in all three games so far this week, Greenville scored first in the first after scoreless top-halves for Hub City. Zach Ehrhard doubled in a single run tonight in the first for the Drive. The Spartanburgers immediately responded against Greenville starter John Holobetz. Figuereo clubbed a two-run shot down the right-field line to take a 2-1 lead, Hub City's first in the series.

The Drive reclaimed the lead in the third. With four hits in the inning, including a pair of doubles, Greenville plated three runs. The Drive tacked on next in the sixth. After a leadoff single from Justin Riemer, Andy Lugo blasted a home run to double the lead. Ehrhard later drove in another run with a ground-rule double. He would score along with Nelly Taylor on a throwing error from Hub City, completing a five-run sixth for the Drive.

The Spartanburgers offense got all the way to the ninth without a hit since the Figuereo home run. Needing seven, Dreiling flied out to left to begin the inning. Eight straight Spartanburgers would then reach on six singles, an error and a walk. Trailing by a run with runners at the corners and an out, Dreiling bounced into a fielder's choice force out at second base to score Danyer Cueva from third and tie the game.

Bormie worked around a hit and a walk in the ninth to leave the winning run in scoring position and force extras. Hub City began the tenth against Zach Fogell (W, 2-0) with Yeison Morrobel as the extra runner at second. On a ground ball to third from Casey Cook, Greenville tried for the lead runner but threw the ball away allowing Morrobel to score. The Spartanburgers took a one-run lead to the bottom of the tenth.

Mollerus began the inning with Nazzan Zanetello at second base. After a strikeout, Zanetello advanced to third on a fielding error that saw Ehrhard get to second. A balk scored the tying run for Greenville and sent the winning run to third. Mollerus battled back for a strikeout and groundout to end the threat.

Hub City again got the extra runner home in the top of the 11th thanks to a fielding error by Greenville. After a walk and a hit batter, the Spartanburgers left the bases loaded.

Anthony Susac (L, 1-2) entered from the 'pen to pitch the 11th. The extra runner, Brooks Brannon, advanced to third on another balk. Marvin Alcantara singled home Brannon to tie the game. Alcantara reached second on a groundball to second that was flipped to the bag for a force out. Alcantara was ruled safe, and Hub City manager Chad Comer was then ejected after contesting the call. Andy Lugo bounced into a force out at second base that advanced Alcantara to third. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Zanetello walked to score the winning run for Greenville.

The Spartanburgers try for their first win in the series Friday night. Hub City sends RHP David Davalillo (1-0, 1.37 ERA) to the mound. Greenville counters with LHP Noah Dean (0-0, 4.11 ERA). First pitch at Fluor Field is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.







