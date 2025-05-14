'Burgers Smack Three Homers in Loss to Drive

May 14, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C - The Greenville Drive (16-19) again provided early offense on Wednesday afternoon against the Spartanburgers (17-18). After seven runs in the first two innings for Greenville, Hub City powered its way back into the game before falling 9-6.

Quincy Scott and Keith Jones II launched solo homers in the third. Dylan Dreiling blasted a no-doubter for three runs in the eighth. The Spartanburgers got key bullpen innings from Josh Sanders, Mailon Felix, and Victor Simeon to help keep the Greenville lead in check for most of the afternoon.

After the 'Burger bats went down one-two-three against Greenville starter Juan Valera, the Drive immediately pounced on Aidan Curry (L, 1-1). In the bottom of the first, left fielder Zach Ehrhard hit a three-run home run over the Green Monster in left field.

The home squad scored four more in the second. Franklin Arias barely missed a home run; Greenville's shortstop smoked a ground rule double into the right-center field wall to plate two. Ehrhard singled in another run, and Arias came in to score on a throwing error.

After the second inning, the score was 7-0, Drive, but the Spartanburgers battled back in the top of the third. Scott led off against Valera and bashed a solo bomb over the left-center wall. Two batters after Scott's second homer of the season, Jones clocked his fourth, crushing a slider into the 'Burger bullpen in right-center. The homers cut the lead to 7-2.

As Danny Kirwin (W, 1-2) took over on the mound, the Drive offensive would not stop, as Ehrhard singled in another run in the fourth against the righty reliever Sanders. Leading 8-2, Greenville tallied one more against Felix. Ehrhard singled, his fourth hit of a five-for-five afternoon, and scored on a Marvin Alcantara base knock.

In a seven-run hole, Hub City got action on the bases in the top of the eighth, as Jones walked and Arturo Disla reached on an error. Dreiling cleared the bases, clubbing a three-run shot over the right field fence to cut the Drive lead to 9-5.

In their final at-bats, the Spartanburgers chipped away; Danyer Cueva doubled home Jones. With two runners on, Dreiling came to the plate as the tying run but was retired to end the game.

Hub City hopes to bounce back Thursday at 6:45 p.m. ET with right-hander Kolton Curtis (0-1, 3.72 ERA) on the hill. Greenville can clinch a share of the series with a victory. The Drive hand the ball to RHP Josh Holobetz (1-0, 1.80 ERA).







