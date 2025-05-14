Grasshoppers Take Game Two against the Emperors, 10-9 in Rained Shortened Outing

Greensboro Grasshoppers pitcher Julian Bosnic

GREEENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers take game two against the Rome Emperors,10-9 on Wednesday, May 14 in a rained shortened regulation game. The Grasshoppers improved to 24-11 on the season while the Emperors fell to 20-15. Greensboro outhit Rome 12-11 as the Grasshoppers had one mishap.

Designated hitter Esmerlyn Valdez led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 3-5 with a home run for his tenth of the season, a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Outfielder P.J. Hilson followed close behind as he went 2-3 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Enmanuel Terrero (2), Shalin Polanco, Maikol Escotto, Javier Rivas, Keiner Delgado, and Kalae Harrison.

Leading at the plate for the Emperors was outfielder Lizandro Espinoza as he went 2-4 with a home run, three RBI, and three runs scored. Outfielder Patrick Clohisy followed close behind as he went 2-3 with one RBI. Hits for Rome were also recorded by Bryson Horne (2), Titus Dumitru, Will Verdung, E.J. Exposito, Ambioris Tavarez, and Austin Machado.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher, Hung-Leng Chang as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up nine hits and seven earned runs on three innings of work. Lefthanded pitcher Julian Bosnic recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Rome was righthanded pitcher Adam Maier as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up seven hits, seven earned runs, and two free bases on 4.1 innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Ryan Bourassa took the loss for the Emperors and fell to 0-1 on the season.

