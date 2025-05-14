Renegades Game Postponed

May 14, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Wednesday's regularly-scheduled game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Aberdeen IronBirds has been postponed due to inclement weather at Heritage Financial Park.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games on Thursday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 4:35 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 4:15. Gates will open at 4. Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2025 regular season Renegades game.

Thursday is Soccer Night at Heritage Financial Park. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Soccer Jersey giveaway presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union. It's also Happy Hour Thursday, where $2 12 oz Busch Light cans are available until last call.







