Tourists Drop Second Straight on the Road

BOWLING GREEN, KY - Held to four hits this afternoon, the Asheville Tourists fell 6-3 to the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Tourists (15-20) were given stellar starting pitching from Bryce Mayer (L, 0-1), who threw in four and one-third innings, giving up just a run. But, Hot Rods (20-15) starter, T.J. Nichols (W, 3-1) was even better as he tossed in six scoreless frames.

Trailing 4-0 in the seventh, Asheville found the scoreboard for the first time thanks to a Chase Jaworsky ground-rule double, and Lucas Spence walk. Each brought home a run to pull the club to within two.

Bowling Green answered right back with another two scoring in the home half of the inning, leaving no doubt. The final run of the game scored on a past ball for the Tourists, but their attempt at a comeback fell short.

Both teams will be back tomorrow with a 7:05 p.m. ET first pitch, as Asheville looks to snap its two-game slide on the road.







