Nichols Whiffs 12, Hot Rods Take 6-3 Win over Tourists

May 14, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - TJ Nichols struck out a career-high 12 batters, while Jhon Diaz drove in two of the Bowling Green Hot Rods (20-15) six runs, taking down the Asheville Tourists (15-20) by a score of 6-3 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Hot Rods pulled ahead in the fourth against Tourists starter Bryce Mayer. Noah Myers walked, and Ryan Cermak plated him in with an RBI double, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green extended its lead to 3-0 in the fifth against Matthew Linskey. Raudelis Martinez, Aidan Smith, Emilien Pitre walked to load the bases. Mac Horvath and Myers both earned an RBI walk. Jhon Diaz crushed a solo homer to left in the sixth, giving Bowling Green a 4-0 lead.

Asheville countered in the seventh against Bowling Green reliever Jackson Lancaster. Chase Jaworsky plated Joseph Sullivan on an RBI double and scored on an error from Martinez, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

The Hot Rods responded for two runs in the seventh against Tourists reliever Nick Swiney. Horvath singled, moved to second on a Myers walk, and advanced to third on a Cermak single. Diaz drove in Horvath on a sacrifice fly and Myers scored on a Blake Robertson's base hit, putting Bowling Green ahead, 6-2.

Asheville added one in the eighth against Bowling Green reliever Junior William. Alejandro Nunez doubled, reached third on a walk and scored on a passed ball. Neither team scored the rest of the contest, with Bowling Green coming out on top, 6-3.

Nichols (3-1) was excellent, twirling 6.0 shutout frames, while allowing just two hits, striking out a career-high 12 hitters while walking none. Mayer (0-1) took the loss, going 4.1 innings while allowing three hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts and one walk. Jack Snyder (4) earned his fourth save of the season, going 1.1 scoreless frames with two strikeouts.

RHP Marcus Johnson (2-2, 4.62) faces RHP Yeriel Santos (0-3, 10.80) in the third game of a six-game set on Thursday at 6:35CT Bowling Green Ballpark.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.