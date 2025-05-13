Hot Rods Game Notes

May 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Back in Bowling Green.... After two-straight weeks on the road, the Hot Rods return to Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday. It was a successful road trip for the squad, going 8-4 between Aberdeen and Winston Salem. The Hot Rods took five of six games against the IronBirds and finished with a split against the Dash. The Hot Rods look to overhaul their home record, going just 5-7 at home and 13-8 while away so far this season.

Hero Away from Home.... Mac Horvath had his strongest stretch of play during the Hot Rods two-week road trip. Overall, he went 13-for-45 (.289), with seven homers and 17 RBIs. He now leads the Bowling Green with 23 RBI this season, placing him sixth amongst SAL hitters.

Battle for Base on Balls.... This week's matchup contains the two best hitters at earning free passes this season. The league leader belongs to the Asheville Tourists, Joseph Sullivan, who has worked 31 walks this season. Noah Myers represents the Hot Rods, sitting in second place in the SAL in walks, earning 29 heading into the current series.

Snelsire's Start Day.... RHP Hayden Snelsire is making his first start of the season for Bowling Green. He has made two career starts while in the Rays organization, with his last on July 13, 2024, for Single-A Charleston. So far in 2025, he has made eight relief appearances, logging a 1.56 ERA with a 1-0 record. Even though he has exclusively worked from the bullpen, Snelsire has showed he can go for length. His last appearance tied his season-high, logging 3.1 scoreless against the Dash last Wednesday in Winston-Salem.







