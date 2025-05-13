Renegades Dropped in 10

May 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 7-6 in 10 innings to the Aberdeen IronBirds in the series opener at Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday night.

In first Enrique Bradfield Jr. walked and later scored on an RBI groundout by Ethan Anderson.

Hudson Valley struck for four runs in the bottom of the first. Brendan Jones and Roc Riggio drew a pair of walks. Parks Harber then drove in Jones with an RBI single. Two batters later, Omar Martinez launched a three-run homer to make it 4-1 Hudson Valley. It marked the fifth home run in the last seven games for Martinez.

In the second Leandro Arias reached on an error and later came home on an RBI groundout by Ryan Stafford.

Aberdeen took a 5-4 lead with three runs in the third. Vance Honeycutt singled, stole second, and scored on an RBI single by Anderson. After an Aron Estrada single, a double steal put runners at second and third. Anderson scored on an Austin Overn bunt single, which was followed by a De Los Santos RBI single to score Estrada.

In the fourth Hudson Valley regained the lead with two runs. Josh Moylan drew a walk and Luis Durango hit an infield single, before a throwing error by catcher Ethan Anderson on the play advanced runners to second and third. Moylan scored on a sacrifice fly by Jones. Durango later came home on an RBI groundout by Riggio, making it 6-5 Renegades.

However, the IronBirds tied the game in the ninth. De Los Santos and Stafford notched a pair of doubles in consecutive at-bats to make it 6-6.

In the 10th, Estrada singled home the automatic runner Griff O'Ferrall to put Aberdeen in front 7-6.

Hudson Valley got the tying run to third in the bottom of the 10th, but could not score.

In the loss, the Renegades bullpen was excellent. Bryce Warrecker, Hayden Merda, Ocean Gabonia, and Geoff Gilbert combined for 7.1 frames of two-run ball while allowing just four hits. In the last six games, the unit has thrown 24 innings and allowed just one earned run.

Hudson Valley looks to bounce back on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 5:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Carlos Lagrange (3-1, 3.55) takes the mound for the Renegades, while Blake Money (2-1, 2.33) gets the start for the IronBirds.

Wednesday is Pirate Night at Heritage Financial Park. It is also Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery, where Benmarl Wine drafts can be purchased for $5. The Renegades also host We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

Renegades Record:

23-10







