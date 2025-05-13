Bird Species Thought to be Extinct Found at Fifth Third Park, Spartanburgers Seeking Help with Name for Carolina Parakeet

May 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Hub City Spartanburgers and Fifth Third Bank are inviting fans to participate in an exciting opportunity to name the Spartanburgers' brand-new mascot - a Carolina Parakeet - while contributing to a great cause. This colorful bird, once thought to be extinct, has found a new home in the Upstate, and will be a part of Spartanburgers games for the foreseeable future.

Shortly after the introduction of Chuck the Burger, the largest burger in baseball, the team began to see feathers and other signs of bird life around Fifth Third Park, sparking an investigation. Chuck called in avian scientists to perform experiments on various pieces of evidence to identify the species. Upon further analysis, the scientists called in a bird watcher.

After their combined probe, the experts found that a Carolina Parakeet had been nesting in Fifth Third Park. This parakeet was much larger than expected - it had been feasting on Fifth Third Park's leftover cheeseburgers for the past two weeks!

The entire investigation and discovery process has been documented on the Spartanburgers' social media pages.

Now that the Spartanburgers have found what's been roosting inside the ballpark, the club and Fifth Third Bank are inviting fans to submit their best names for the new mascot. Details about the mascot naming contest are below:

How to Enter

Fans of all ages are encouraged to submit their creative and unique name suggestions for the Carolina Parakeet. Multiple entries are allowed and encouraged. With every entry (up to 5,000), the Spartanburgers will donate $1 to the Greenville Zoo's Conservation Fund. Entries can be submitted through the team's official website. The contest will run from May 13 to May 20, 2025.

Prize Package

The winning entry will receive a special prize package, including:

An all-inclusive night in a Fifth Third Park suite for up to 15 guests.

Winner honored on the field with a pregame first pitch.

A $100 Credit to Fifth Third Park's Team Stores.

A special visit from our mascots.

The Spartanburgers will announce the winning name on May 23 when Hub City hosts the Rome Emperors, High-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, at Fifth Third Park.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.