Grasshoppers Fall to the Emperors, 7-5 in First Game of Home Series
May 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREEENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Rome Emperors, 7-5 on Tuesday, May13. The Emperors improved to 20-14 while the Grasshoppers dropped to 23-11. Rome outhit Greensboro 10-5 as both teams had one mishap.
Infielder Javier Rivas led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 3-4 with one home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez and infielder Keiner Delgado.
Leading at the plate for the Emperors was outfielder Titus Dumitru as he went 3-4 with one home run, a double, two RBI, and three runs scored. Outfielder Patrick Clohisy followed close behind as he went 3-4 with three runs scored. Hits for Rome were also recorded by Lizandro Espinoza (2), Will Verdung, and E.J. Exposito.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Connor Wietgrefe as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up five hits, five earned runs, and two free bases on three innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Ryan Harbin took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 1-2 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Rome was righthanded pitcher Garrett Baumann as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up five hits, five runs (four earned), and two free bases on 5.1 innings of work.
The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Emperors tomorrow, Wednesday May 14, at 11:00AM for a Guilford County School Day Game. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.
Images from this story
|
Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Keiner Delgado at bat
South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2025
- Drive Edge Spartanburgers 4-3, Nearly Completing Combined No-Hitter - Greenville Drive
- Spartanburgers' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener at Greenville - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Hot Rods Topple Tourists 2-1 in Series Opener - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Dropped in 10 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Grasshoppers Fall to the Emperors, 7-5 in First Game of Home Series - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Bird Species Thought to be Extinct Found at Fifth Third Park, Spartanburgers Seeking Help with Name for Carolina Parakeet - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 5.13 vs Augusta - SAL
- Brooklyn Cyclones to Celebrate Eastern European Day on June 1 - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Grasshoppers Fall to the Emperors, 7-5 in First Game of Home Series
- Grasshoppers Take Both Games of Doubleheader against the Dash on Sunday Afternoon for a Series Win
- 14 Hits Boosts Greensboro over Winston-Salem 11-9, Friday Evening
- Grasshoppers Nine Hits Lift Them over the Dash, 6-1
- Grasshoppers Fall to Dash, 6-3 on Wednesday Afternoon