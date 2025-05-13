Grasshoppers Fall to the Emperors, 7-5 in First Game of Home Series

May 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Keiner Delgado at bat

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Keiner Delgado at bat(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREEENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Rome Emperors, 7-5 on Tuesday, May13. The Emperors improved to 20-14 while the Grasshoppers dropped to 23-11. Rome outhit Greensboro 10-5 as both teams had one mishap.

Infielder Javier Rivas led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 3-4 with one home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez and infielder Keiner Delgado.

Leading at the plate for the Emperors was outfielder Titus Dumitru as he went 3-4 with one home run, a double, two RBI, and three runs scored. Outfielder Patrick Clohisy followed close behind as he went 3-4 with three runs scored. Hits for Rome were also recorded by Lizandro Espinoza (2), Will Verdung, and E.J. Exposito.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Connor Wietgrefe as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up five hits, five earned runs, and two free bases on three innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Ryan Harbin took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 1-2 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Rome was righthanded pitcher Garrett Baumann as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up five hits, five runs (four earned), and two free bases on 5.1 innings of work.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Emperors tomorrow, Wednesday May 14, at 11:00AM for a Guilford County School Day Game. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

Images from this story







South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.