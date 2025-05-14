Ehrhard's Five-Hit Day Powers Greenville Past Hub City, 9-6

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Zach Ehrhard went 5-for-5 with a three-run homer and five RBIs, lifting the Greenville Drive to a 9-6 victory over the Hub City Spartanburgers on Wednesday afternoon at Fluor Field.

Greenville (16-19) struck early with a three-run shot from Ehrhard in the first and added four more runs in the second inning to build a 7-0 lead. Ehrhard, who entered the game hitting .305, singled four times after his first-inning homer and drove in a run in the fourth and another in the sixth to tie a career-high with five RBIs raising his average 35 points on the afternoon.

Ehrhard's first inning home run was also the first professional long ball for the 4th round pick out of Oklahoma State.

Nelly Taylor scored three times, reaching base three times and stealing his 11th bag of the season. Franklin Arias added a two-run double in the second inning, while Marvin Alcantara and Hudson White each reached base twice and scored.

The Drive roughed up Spartanburgers starter Aidan Curry (1-1), who was chased in the second inning after allowing seven runs-six earned-on five hits and three walks in just 1 1/3 innings. Greenville finished with 14 hits and went 8-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

Hub City (17-18) responded with a pair of solo home runs in the third-one each from Quincy Scott and Keith Jones II-but couldn't overcome the early deficit. Dylan Dreiling added late drama with a three-run homer in the eighth off reliever Isaac Stebens, cutting Greenville's lead to 9-5.

Red Sox #18 Prospect Juan Valera got the start for the Drive and allowed two runs in 3 2/3 innings before handing things off to a bullpen that racked up 10 strikeouts. Danny Kirwin (1-2) earned the win in relief with a scoreless inning and three punchouts. Stebens recorded the final five outs despite allowing Dreiling's blast and a hit-by-pitch.

The Drive offense finally broke through their early season struggles with runners in scoring position by going 8 for 18 on Wednesday afternoon. Even with the success in today's game, the Drive left 10 men on base, a trend they will look to improve in the remaining four games of the series.

With the win, Greenville started a two-game win steak to open the six-game series at Fluor Field heading into the third game on Thursday evening.







