Bennett Homers, BlueClaws Drop Series Opener in Wilmington

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Pierce Bennett homered, but Wilmington scored five times in the first inning and topped the BlueClaws 7-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Frawley Stadium.
Jersey Shore (12-20) dropped the series opener to the Blue Rocks (11-23), the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
The BlueClaws got off to a great start with Pierce Bennett homering as the second hitter of the game to give Jersey Shore a 1-0 lead. It was Bennett's third home run of the young season.
Wilmington, however, responded with five runs in the bottom of the first off Casey Steward. Brandon Boissiere doubled in two while Brandon Pimentel singled home two more and Gavin Dugas added a SAC fly.
Cole Roberts singled home a run in the second to cut the lead to 4-2 before the Blue Rocks pushed the lead back out. Elijah Green singled home a run in the second and Dugas added another SAC fly in the fourth inning.
Steward came out after 4.2 innings, allowing seven runs on 12 hits. Ethan Chenault got the last out of the fifth inning. Augusto Calderon, Luke Russo, and Estibenzon Jimenez each threw one scoreless inning after that.
Bennett had two hits in the loss and has now hit safely in his last 10 games.
Jackson Kent gave up two runs in 5.2 innings to improve to 3-3 on the season.
The teams will play a double-header on Thursday beginning at 5:05 pm, making up a game rained out on Tuesday. RHP Alex McFarlane starts game one and LHP Mavis Graves starts game two for the BlueClaws.
