Hot Rods Game Notes

May 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Home Sweet Home.... The Hot Rods have captured wins in the first two games of the series against the Tourists. With the win on Wednesday, they have brought their home record back to .500, going 7-7 at Bowling Green Ballpark this year. TJ Nichols led the way, striking out 12 batters over 6.0 scoreless frames. Jhon Diaz drove in two runs, while Mac Horvath, Noah Myers, Ryan Cermak, and Blake Robertson all collected one RBI in the 6-3 win.

TJ's Takeover.... TJ Nichols tied the Hot Rods franchise record for most strikeouts at Bowling Green Ballpark in his performance on Wednesday. He fanned 12 Tourists, making him the fifth pitcher to do so at home. Nichols joins Braulio Lara, Joe Ryan, Jamie Schultz, and Owen Wild with his 12 strikeouts. The overall franchise record is 14 set by Trevor Martin on June 4, 2024, against the Asheville Tourists.

Tied at the Top.... After winning the first two games of the current series, Bowling Green is once again tied at the top of the SAL South. The Rome Emperors carry the same 20-15 record to this point, and both teams have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games. Hub City, who was involved in a three-way tie for first place last week, has fallen 3.0 games behind the lead.

Nichol(s) and Dime.... Marcus Johnson enters Thursday's start on a good note. Over his last three starts, he has logged a 2-0 record with a 1.59 ERA over 17.0 innings. Johnson allowed just three runs over this span. Just like many other Hot Rods starts, he has stayed in the zone, striking out 11 compared to two walks.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.