Tourists Stave off Hot Rods' Comeback

May 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Asheville Tourists snapped their two-game slide with a 9-6 victory over the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday night.

Late in the game, the Hot Rods (20-16) stormed back after trailing 4-0 to the Tourists (16-20), but Asheville scored four in the ninth frame to seal the deal.

Across the third, fourth and fifth innings, Cristian Gonzalez, Walker Janek, Will Bush and Joseph Sullivan all blasted solo shots to build an early advantage. That was erased in the sixth as Bowling Green evened the game at four.

Both clubs plated a run in the eighth inning, before Asheville's bats exploded one final time to make the difference. Walker Janek doubled to center for his third hit of the game in the ninth inning to bring home the go-ahead run. Lucas Spence and Drew Vogel also hit run-scoring two-baggers, and Gonzalez scored one on a sacrifice fly.

Starter Yeriel Santos was terrific on the mound. He tossed in four scoreless innings, striking out as many on 70 pitches. Out of the bullpen, Railin Perez (W, 3-0) took home the win after throwing two and one-third innings of two-run ball. Colby Langford surrendered one run before slamming the door to end the game.

The Tourists look to even the series against the Hot Rods at two games apiece tomorrow with a 7:35 p.m. ET.







