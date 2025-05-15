Emperors Deprived of Four-Run Lead in Weather-Afflicted Game

GREENSBORO, NC - Once ahead 7-3 as early as the third inning, Rome watched its lead disappear over the remainder of Wednesday's game, dropping game two to the Grasshoppers by a final of 10-9.

A run in the first, courtesy of consecutive singles from Rome's 1-2 punch of Espinoza and Clohisy, four runs in the second after Espinoza's three-run home run to left, and two more runs in the third on E.J. Exposito's two-run blast, bounced the Emperors out in front 7-3 entering the middle innings.

Battling through the rain and the game's first weather delay, Emperors starter Adam Maier surrendered a career-high seven earned runs over 4.1 innings. He was fortunate to escape the bottom of the first with just two runs scoring for the 'Hoppers after loading the bases with nobody out. Kalae Harrison's solo homerun in the second was the first of two balls to leave the yard on Maier. The second, Esmerlyn Valdez's second of the series and 10th of the Spring, came in two-run fashion to pull Greensboro within a run in the fifth.

With Maier in the dugout, Bourassa came on to preserve the 7-6 lead with a runner on first base and one out in the fifth. He watched his eight-game, 12-inning scoreless streak fly out of First National Bank Field on P.J. Hilson's two-run home run, giving Greensboro the lead back, 8-7.

The one-run lead grew to three following the stretch and the Emperors' final push in the eighth fell short after weather delay no.2. The Grasshoppers needed just 25 outs to secure their game two victory, as the game was called short with one out in the ninth and more weather complications on the horizon.

Herick Hernandez is Rome's game three starter. First pitch is set for 6:30PM ET in Greensboro.

