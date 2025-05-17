Back-And-Forth Battle Goes 'Burgers' Way

May 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C - For the second straight night, Hub City (19-19) staved off a serious Greenville (17-21) threat in the ninth inning to pull out a 6-5 win. The 'Burgers struck first before the two teams traded the lead throughout the evening. Hub City tied the game in the eighth and took the lead for good in the ninth on a pair of sacrifice flies.

Keith Jones II blasted his team-leading fifth home run of the season as part of a two-hit night that also included a double. Casey Cook added a solo shot of his own. Anthony Susac provided Hub City with two lockdown innings of relief. Joey Danielson got the final three outs of the night, stranding the tying run at third.

Hub City scored in the top of the first for the second straight night. Jones led off the game with a double to center field. He proceeded to steal third and come around to score on an errant throw from Greenville starter Payton Tolle. Jones went back to work in the second with two outs and a runner on. Hub City's designated hitter unloaded to left-center field for a two-run homer, which jumped Jones in front of Arturo Disla for the team lead.

The Drive struck back in the bottom of the second. Greenville loaded the bases with just one out. Franklin Arias singled in a pair of runs for the Drive before Spartanburgers starter D.J. McCarty could escape the jam. Tolle set the Spartanburgers down in order in the top of the third. The Drive offense continued to build momentum. After a walk to Zach Ehrhard, Miguel Bleis tied the game with a triple off the wall in left-center.

It did not take long for Hub City to retake the lead. Cook led off the fourth inning with a solo blast to center. McCarty then finished his start with a clean bottom of the fourth, sending the 'Burgers to the fifth with a one-run lead.

Isaac Stebens was called out of the bullpen for Greenville in the fifth; Susac entered for Hub City. Both relievers were excellent. Susac tossed scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth. Stebens did not allow a run across three innings of work.

Greenville took the lead back in the seventh against Hub City reliever Josh Mollerus (W, 4-0). Antonio Anderson cranked his first home run of the year with Yophery Rodriguez on first to make it a 5-4 Drive lead. Cooper Adams was called upon to pitch the eight for Greenville. With one out, Disla doubled and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. After a Dylan Dreiling walk, Cal Stark lifted a flyout to center that allowed Disla to tag and score to tie the game.

After a much smoother eighth inning for Mollerus, Hub City tried to retake the lead against Adams in the ninth. Gleider Figuereo led off the inning with a single but tried to stretch a double and was thrown out. Luckily for the 'Burgers, Danyer Cueva knocked his third hit of the night on the next pitch. Cueva advanced from first to third with one out on a pickoff attempt gone awry. Quincy Scott capitalized with a sacrifice fly to give the Spartanburgers the lead.

Danielson (S, 2) was charged with getting the final three outs. After a leadoff single, Danielson set the next two batters down. Anderson hit a bloop single to put runners at the corners. Ehrhard lined out to Dreiling in center field to end the threat. For the second straight night, the Drive left the tying run 90 feet away in the ninth inning.

Hub City tries to salvage a series split Sunday afternoon. RHP Jose Gonzalez (0-4, 2.31 ERA) starts for the 'Burgers against Greenville LHP Brandon Clarke (0-1, 2.57 ERA). First pitch in the series finale at Fluor Field is at 3:05 p.m. ET.







