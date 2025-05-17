Santucci Collects First Pro Win as Cyclones Win Fourth Straight, 6-0 over Winston-Salem

May 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, NY- Three Cyclones hurlers, led by LHP Jonathan Santucci's 5.0 dominant frames, combined to shut out the Winston-Salem Dash by the score of 6-0 on Friday night at Maimonides Park. Santucci (1-4) allowed just one hit and a pair of walks while striking out five en route to collecting his first professional win after being tabbed by the Mets in the 2nd round of the 2024 MLB Draft. RHPs Dakota Hawkins and Connor Marsh combined to toss the final 4.0 frames.

The Cyclones and Dash traded zeroes through the first three innings before the Cyclones gave the scoreboard some company in the bottom of the fourth. LF A.J. Ewing got things started with a leadoff triple and quickly came home when 3B Jacob Reimer served a single into right field for 30th RBI of the season to give Brooklyn a 1-0 edge.

After a scoreless fifth inning, the Cyclones added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth with Ewing and Reimer at the heart of the rally again. Ewing started the frame with a walk and came all the way around to score when Reimer parachuted a ball down the right field line, tucking it just inside the foul line for a double. Winston-Salem RF Cole McConnell tried to get Ewing at third base, but his throw went wide allowing him to score and give Brooklyn a 2-0 edge. After 2B Marco Vargas grounded out, DH Jesus Baez stroked a single through a drawn-in infield to extend the 'Clones advantage to 3-0.

In the seventh, RF Diego Mosquera tacked on an RBI single - again through a drawn-in infield - to push the Cyclones lead to 4-0. The hits kept coming in the eighth when Brooklyn rounded out the scoring courtesy of a two-RBI double off the bat of C Ronald Hernandez that pushed the Cyclones lead to 6-0.

The Cyclones will look to extend their win streak to five games on Saturday evening when they take on the Dash at 6:00 PM. Noah Hall (3-2, 1.83) will make the start for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by LHP Tommy Vail (2-0, 4.03 ERA). It's also a post-game fireworks night so the 'Clones will bring the BOOM both in-game and post-game. Gates will open at 5:00 PM.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.