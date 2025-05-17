Longball the Difference Again in Game Four Loss to Greensboro

Rome Emperors first baseman Bryson Horne

GREENSBORO, NC - Counting the Grasshoppers' two home runs on Friday night, the Pirates' High-A affiliate has now launched 11 round trippers since Tuesday which is tied for the second-most in all of professional baseball.

Lonnie White Jr.'s first-inning solo shot to center field came off Riley Frey's 3-1 fastball and put the 'Hoppers in front 1-0 one batter into the game. That was the only hit surrendered by Frey who went on to retire the next 12 'Hopper hitters in order.

The Emperors didn't see their first baserunner until Patrick Clohisy's fourth inning walk and their first hit until Jace Grady's sixth inning double. Right-handed starter Antwone Kelley spun five scoreless, hitless innings and struck out eight in the process en route to his first winning decision of 2025.

Newly minted right-hander Logan Samuels, in his High-A debut, made just one mistake over his 4.0 innings in relief of Riley Frey. That came on a 1-2 off speed pitch to Maikol Escotto who turned it around for a three-run blast to left center in the seventh inning.

Rome, with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning thanks to three walks, plated just one run on Titus Dumitru's pop up behind the first base bag that found the turf. The Emperors went down quietly in the ninth, dropping game four, 4-1.

Of Greensboro's 24 runs scored across the four games played so far this series, 17 have come thanks to a home run. Brett Sears, who carries a 2-0 record with a 0.82 ERA into Saturday's start, aims to keep the ball in the yard against the 'Hoppers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30PM ET.

