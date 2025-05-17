Blue Rocks Top Claws 2-1 on Friday

May 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, DE - Wilmington took the lead in the sixth and held off Jersey Shore 2-1 on Friday night at Frawley Stadium.

Wilmington has now taken three of the first four games in the series from the BlueClaws.

The game was delayed for one hour and 40 minutes in the top of the first inning. BlueClaws starter Micah Ottenbreit was removed in the bottom of the first inning before he threw a pitch in the game.

Wilmington scored in in the third to take the lead on an RBI single from Seaver King off Brandon Beckel, the de-facto BlueClaws starter. Beckel threw three innings, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts.

The game remained 1-0 into the fifth when Bryson Ware, who had doubled, scored on a wild pitch to tie things at one apiece.

The Blue Rocks took the lead in the sixth on an RBI double by Caleb Lomavita.

Yeuris Jimenez (2-2) gave up one run in two innings to earn the win. Wesley Moore (1-2) allowed a run in 1.2 innings and took the loss.

Erubiel Armenta retired all four batters he faced for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 6:05 pm. RHP Aaron Combs starts for the BlueClaws.







