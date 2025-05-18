Blue Rocks Fall in Series Finale with Jersey Shore; 6-4

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (14-25) were defeated by the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (14-23) on Sunday, May 18 by a final score of 6-4 in the final game of the six-game series between the South Atlantic League North Division rivals.

Contrary to last night's game, there was no shortage of action shortly after first pitch, as the Blue Rocks were able to get on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first. Seaver King got things started with an opposite-field single, which in turn granted him an immediate opportunity to showcase his speed by swiping both second and third base in addition to forcing an erratic throw from catcher Kehden Hettiger, leading to a stress-free trot to the plate for the first run of the game.

"I take pride in being able to affect the game in multiple ways," King said. "If I'm not hitting, I know my glove's gonna pick it up, and vice versa. When I get on base, I'm trying to cause havoc, and I did that today and got us on the board early. That's what I want to do each and every time."

That lead didn't last long, as the BlueClaws came to the plate in the top of the second and attacked starting pitcher Wander Arias. Jersey Shore put together a two-out rally, as both Zach Arnold and Matt Higgins singled which led to Bryson Ware poking a double into the left field corner, scoring both runners and taking a 2-1 advantage. The damage wasn't done, as Cole Roberts then singled to right, plating Ware and extending the lead to two.

Arnold continued to wreak havoc in the top of the fourth, as he led off the inning with an opposite-field home run, his second of the year to give Jersey Shore a 4-1 lead. Then, after Wilmington cut the deficit in half in the bottom half of the inning with a Marcus Brown RBI single to score Branden Boissiere following his double, the BlueClaws got it done via the long ball in the top of the sixth as well, as Elio Prado blasted one over the wall in right to give Jersey Shore its biggest lead of the day at 6-2.

Wilmington began to make things interesting in the bottom of the eighth, as T.J. White got in on the home run party by lifting a high fly ball to right for his second bomb of the season, making it a 6-4 game, which solidified the final score.

"He [Estibenzon Jimenez] had a rising heater, so I was just trying to get on top of it. Swung through the first two, then he just left one down the middle and I was able to get out in front of it," White said. "I thought he was gonna jump and catch it, but I'm glad he didn't. That was a special moment for me, I've been struggling a little bit. Skip [manager Jake Lowrey] gave me some time off this week to reset and get back to myself, so I'm happy about that."

Four players pitched for Wilmington, as Arias got things started by lasting 3 Ã¢..." innings, allowing seven hits and four runs. Then, Jared Simpson came in and allowed two runs in 1 Ã¢..." innings. Bryan Caceres and Anthony Arguelles fared better, combining for four scoreless innings of work which included five strikeouts from Caceres.

The Rocks mustered up nine hits, led by Boissiere with three following his multi-hit game last night. In addition, King, White and Brown all tallied multiple hits.

Despite the loss, the Blue Rocks took four of six games in the series, earning their first series victory since April 22-27. Up next for Wilmington is a six-game road series against the Aberdeen IronBirds beginning on Tuesday, April 20.

"We had a punch-first mentality as a team," White said. "We weren't just gonna sit here and keep getting punched in the mouth. We swung early, hit the ball and did damage."







