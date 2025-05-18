Drive Falter Late in Series Finale, Fall 6-3 to Spartanburgers

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive saw a promising start slip away Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field, falling 6-3 to the Hub City Spartanburgers in the final game of a six-game series. Despite a three-run second inning and a solid effort from the bullpen, the Drive were undone by missed opportunities and a pivotal sixth-inning home run.

Greenville (17-22) split the series with the visiting Spartanburgers (20-19) and dropped their third straight in the home finale. After taking an early lead, the Drive were held scoreless over the final seven innings, stranding 10 runners on base and going just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Trailing 2-0 in the second, Greenville broke through against Hub City starter Jose Gonzalez. Nelly Taylor led off with a single before Antonio Anderson was hit by a pitch. After a walk to Zach Ehrhard loaded the bases, the Drive saw one run wiped out when Brooks Brannon was forced into a fielder's choice at home. But Hudson White's bases-loaded walk brought home Anderson to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Franklin Arias then lined a two-run single into left field, scoring Ehrhard and Brannon to give Greenville a 3-2 lead. Arias finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs, and White added a hit and a walk.

Brandon Clarke started for the Drive, allowing two runs over three innings, but issued five walks. Max Carlson (1-1) followed and kept Hub City off the board in the fourth and fifth before surrendering a two-run homer to Gleider Figuereo in the sixth - the turning point in the game.

Figuereo's blast to right-center gave the Spartanburgers a 4-3 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Hub City tacked on two more insurance runs in the ninth off Zach Fogell, aided by a pair of Greenville errors and a passed ball.

Offensively, the Drive outhit Hub City 8-6 but couldn't convert timely chances. Greenville left runners on second and third in the sixth with one out, then went down quietly in the final three innings against a trio of Spartanburgers relievers.

Taylor, Anderson, Ehrhard, Brannon, Riemer, and White each recorded a hit, while Justin Riemer doubled in the sixth to give the Drive another prime scoring opportunity that ultimately went unfulfilled.

Relievers Josh Sanders (1-0) and Wilian Bormie combined for five scoreless innings out of the Spartanburgers bullpen, and Yeremi Villavicencio worked around two ninth-inning hits to notch his first save.

The Drive will open a new series at the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday night, looking to rebound and build momentum as the calendar inches closer to June.







